CAIT Urges L-G To Designate Protest Sites On Delhi's Outskirts, Says Right To Protest 'Cannot Paralyse Trade'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged Delhi Lieutenant-Governor, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, to designate official sites for protests and demonstrations on the outskirts of the national Capital, citing repeated disruptions to commercial activities, livelihoods and normal public life.

In a letter dated November 2, CAIT National President B.C. Bhartia drew the Lieutenant Governor's attention to the repeated disruptions caused by protests and political activities at various locations across Delhi.

It requested the Lieutenant Governor to intervene and direct the authorities concerned to identify and notify suitable locations for peaceful protests, public meetings, demonstrations and political gatherings.

The traders' body said Delhi had witnessed intermittent but persistent disruptions due to protests and political activities over the past more than one month, affecting markets, businesses and the daily lives of citizens.

"While the right to peaceful protest is an integral part of our democratic framework and must be respected, it is equally important that the exercise of this right does not result in the infringement of the rights and livelihoods of other citizens," the letter stated.

"The right to protest cannot become a right to paralyse the city, just as the right to conduct business cannot be sacrificed in the exercise of democratic freedoms," it added.

CAIT highlighted that Delhi is one of India's largest trading, wholesale and distribution centres, with thousands of markets and commercial establishments sustaining millions of livelihoods.

It said recurring disruptions had affected not only traders and shopkeepers but also street vendors, hawkers, daily wage earners, transport operators, workers, delivery personnel and hospitality establishments.

The organisation pointed out that traffic diversions, road blockages and restricted accessibility to commercial areas had discouraged traders and business visitors from other parts of the country from visiting Delhi, resulting in losses to business transactions and disruption of supply chains.

Seeking a long-term solution, CAIT proposed five measures, including notification of designated protest sites, protection of commercial and market areas, establishment of a transparent mechanism for democratic protests, protection of daily livelihoods and better coordination among government agencies.

It suggested that Delhi Police, traffic police, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and other concerned departments should work together to ensure demonstrations are managed without affecting public convenience and economic activity.

Emphasising that it was not seeking to curtail democratic rights, CAIT said its concern was that protests should not bring the economic life of the national Capital to a standstill.

"The Constitution guarantees the freedom of peaceful assembly, while also recognising the right to practise any profession and carry on trade or business, subject to reasonable restrictions in the public interest. Both these principles must be harmoniously protected," the letter stated.

The traders' body said a designated protest-site mechanism would provide an institutional solution, allowing democratic expression and economic activity to coexist without conflict.

It urged the Lieutenant Governor to examine the proposal on priority and initiate the process of notifying suitable protest and demonstration sites on Delhi's outskirts.

CAIT also expressed its willingness to meet the Lieutenant Governor and present the concerns and suggestions of the city's trading community in greater detail.