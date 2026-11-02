PRYPCO Mint Secures VARA Category 1 VA Issuance Licence, Becoming One Of Only Three Firms Authorised To Issue Asset-Referenced Virtual Assets In Dubai Authorised To Issue Asset-Referenced Virtual Assets In Dubai

Regulatory milestone strengthens PRYPCO Mint's position in regulated real-world asset tokenization and reinforces Dubai's leadership in digital asset innovation.

PRYPCO Mint, MENA's first real estate tokenization platform, has officially secured a Category 1 Virtual Asset (VA) Issuance Licence from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), becoming one of only three companies in Dubai authorised to issue asset-referenced virtual assets (ARVAs). Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Since launching its tokenized real estate platform in strategic partnership with the Dubai Land Department (DLD), PRYPCO Mint has attracted investors from more than 50 nationalities, demonstrating a strong demand for tokenized real estate ownership. The latest regulatory approval advances the company's ambition to become the leading real-world asset tokenization platform across the Middle East and beyond.

The licence, regarded as one of the most technically rigorous and sought-after approvals within Dubai's virtual asset ecosystem, authorises PRYPCO Mint to issue regulated virtual assets backed by real-world assets marking a significant milestone in the company's evolution and cements its position at the forefront of the rapidly growing real-world asset tokenization sector. The approval also strengthens PRYPCO Mint's connection between regulated digital asset infrastructure and real-world ownership opportunities, supporting the continued growth of tokenized assets in Dubai and beyond.

By operating under VARA's regulatory framework, PRYPCO Mint is now positioned to scale the issuance of tokenized real-world assets in a fully regulated environment, providing greater confidence for investors, institutions and strategic partners seeking exposure to the next generation of asset ownership.

“This is a defining moment not only for PRYPCO Mint, but for the future of real-world asset tokenization in the region,” said

“Securing a Category 1 VA Issuance Licence from VARA places us among a very small group of companies authorised to issue asset-referenced virtual assets in Dubai. More importantly, it provides the regulatory foundation required to scale tokenization responsibly, attract institutional participation and unlock broader access to real-world assets through a framework built on trust, transparency and compliance,” she added.

The Category 1 VA Issuance Licence enables PRYPCO Mint to issue regulated asset-referenced virtual assets, the legal and regulatory structure underpinning tokenized real-world assets such as real estate. The approval significantly expands the company's ability to develop new tokenized investment products while maintaining full compliance with Dubai's evolving virtual asset regulations. Licence enables PRYPCO Mint to issue regulated asset-referenced virtual assets, the legal and regulatory structure underpinning tokenized real-world assets such as real estate. The approval significantly expands the company's ability to develop new tokenized investment products while maintaining full compliance with Dubai's evolving virtual asset regulations.

“As tokenization moves from concept to infrastructure, regulation becomes the defining differentiator,” added.“This licence gives us the ability to build for the long term, expand access to high-quality real-world assets and help shape the future of regulated digital ownership from Dubai.”

ENDS –

The approval underscores Dubai's growing status as a global hub for tokenized real-world assets, supported by a progressive regulatory environment that continues to attract innovators, investors and institutions from around the world.

PRYPCO is MENA's first all-digital real estate ownership platform, transforming how people access, finance, invest in and own property. Founded by Amira Sajwani, PRYPCO brings together a suite of integrated real estate and financial solutions designed to simplify every stage of the customer's journey, from home financing and investment to residency and ownership.

Its ecosystem includes PRYPCO Mint, MENA's first real estate tokenization platform and the world's first to partner with a government entity, the Dubai Land Department (DLD); PRYPCO Blocks, a leading fractional property investment platform; PRYPCO Mortgage, one of the UAE's fastest-growing digital home financing platforms simplifying access to mortgages across the UAE; PRYPCO One, a platform empowering real estate agents; and PRYPCO Golden Visa and Will services. Through innovation, regulation and technology, PRYPCO is expanding access to wealth-building opportunities and enabling a new generation of investors and homeowners to participate in the future of real estate.

With a vision to create real estate freedom for everyone, PRYPCO is redefining how people invest, own and grow wealth through property.

Disclaimer: This content is not an offer or solicitation to buy, sell, or hold virtual assets. Virtual assets are subject to market fluctuations, and investors may lose the full value of their investment. No financial protection applies. Please seek independent advice and review the Terms and Conditions before making any investment decision. The products and services have been approved by PRYPCO Mint Shariah Supervisory Board.