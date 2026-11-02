PRYPCO Mint Secures VARA Category 1 VA Issuance Licence, Becoming One Of Only Three Firms Authorised To Issue Asset-Referenced Virtual Assets In Dubai Authorised To Issue Asset-Referenced Virtual Assets In Dubai
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Regulatory milestone strengthens PRYPCO Mint's position in regulated real-world asset tokenization and reinforces Dubai's leadership in digital asset innovation.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Since launching its tokenized real estate platform in strategic partnership with the Dubai Land Department (DLD), PRYPCO Mint has attracted investors from more than 50 nationalities, demonstrating a strong demand for tokenized real estate ownership. The latest regulatory approval advances the company's ambition to become the leading real-world asset tokenization platform across the Middle East and beyond. The licence, regarded as one of the most technically rigorous and sought-after approvals within Dubai's virtual asset ecosystem, authorises PRYPCO Mint to issue regulated virtual assets backed by real-world assets marking a significant milestone in the company's evolution and cements its position at the forefront of the rapidly growing real-world asset tokenization sector. The approval also strengthens PRYPCO Mint's connection between regulated digital asset infrastructure and real-world ownership opportunities, supporting the continued growth of tokenized assets in Dubai and beyond. By operating under VARA's regulatory framework, PRYPCO Mint is now positioned to scale the issuance of tokenized real-world assets in a fully regulated environment, providing greater confidence for investors, institutions and strategic partners seeking exposure to the next generation of asset ownership. “This is a defining moment not only for PRYPCO Mint, but for the future of real-world asset tokenization in the region,” said Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO. “Securing a Category 1 VA Issuance Licence from VARA places us among a very small group of companies authorised to issue asset-referenced virtual assets in Dubai. More importantly, it provides the regulatory foundation required to scale tokenization responsibly, attract institutional participation and unlock broader access to real-world assets through a framework built on trust, transparency and compliance,” she added. The Category 1 VA Issuance Licence enables PRYPCO Mint to issue regulated asset-referenced virtual assets, the legal and regulatory structure underpinning tokenized real-world assets such as real estate. The approval significantly expands the company's ability to develop new tokenized investment products while maintaining full compliance with Dubai's evolving virtual asset regulations. Licence enables PRYPCO Mint to issue regulated asset-referenced virtual assets, the legal and regulatory structure underpinning tokenized real-world assets such as real estate. The approval significantly expands the company's ability to develop new tokenized investment products while maintaining full compliance with Dubai's evolving virtual asset regulations. “As tokenization moves from concept to infrastructure, regulation becomes the defining differentiator,” added Amira Sajwani.“This licence gives us the ability to build for the long term, expand access to high-quality real-world assets and help shape the future of regulated digital ownership from Dubai.” The approval underscores Dubai's growing status as a global hub for tokenized real-world assets, supported by a progressive regulatory environment that continues to attract innovators, investors and institutions from around the world.
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