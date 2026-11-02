Rohtang Pass Maggi Seller Makes Rs 15,000 Daily Even In Off-Season His Sales Breakdown Goes Viral (WATCH)

The Maggi shop located near Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh is attracting attention online, thanks to its location and its large daily sales. Although it is off-season and fewer visitors are visiting the mountain location, the seller allegedly sells 60-70 plates of Maggi and roughly 200 cups of tea on a daily basis, which generates an estimated turnover of Rs 14,000-Rs 15,000 per day.

The interaction has started a social media conversation on how much money modest roadside enterprises may make. Many users were astonished by the data, but others pointed out that the income does not always translate into significant profits, given the shipping costs, challenging weather conditions and physical work required in operating a booth at such a high-altitude site.

The incident came to light after content producer Harsh Chauhan posted a video of his contact with a Maggi seller during his vacation to Rohtang Pass. Being curious about the business the seller might do when visitor footfall was minimal, Chauhan decided to ask him about his daily revenue.

Recalling their conversation in the video, Chauhan said,“I asked him,“How much do you earn?" He (Maggi seller) said,“It is the off-season, so there is not much earning during this time." So I asked him,“Tell me, how much do you earn during the off-season?"

Then the man gave some fascinating figures. He said he sells about 60-70 plates of Maggi and about 200 glasses of tea on a daily basis. He also gets a few orders for eggs, though demand for these is substantially smaller than for Maggi and tea.

Chauhan further broke down the vendor's projected daily sales in the commentary of his Instagram video. He said a dish of Maggi costs Rs 100 and a cup of tea costs Rs 40.

Sharing the calculation, he wrote,“We went to Rohtang Pass and asked a Maggi seller about his turnover during the off-season! He said they sell around: 60–70 plates of Maggi - Rs 100/plate. Around 200 cups of tea - Rs 40/cup. That means even in the off-season, the estimated daily sales come to around Rs 14,000–Rs 15,000 per day!"

Going by these data, the seller's projected daily turnover is Rs 14,000-Rs 15,000, ignoring additional revenues from egg orders. But take into account that this is the gross sales, not the real revenue that the seller takes home. To figure out his profit, expenses such as the cost of ingredients, transportation of supplies and maintenance of the stall would have to be subtracted.

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Interestingly, the numbers were taken in the off season when there is relatively little visitor activity.“And this is only off-season...imagine the turnover during peak tourist season!” Chauhan said, highlighting the potential of the firm during busier months.

Emphasising that people should not underestimate ventures simply because they operate on a modest scale, he said,“So, this is the thing, no business is small."

How Did Social Media React?

Commenting on the post, the user said,“They are working Hard if you calculate their income after other expenses then this income is nothing but Maggie is VERY TASTY."

Another user highlighted the cost of transporting supplies to the remote location, writing,“Transport charges bhi jada lgte ha,"

A third person urged viewers to consider the difficulties and sacrifices involved in running such a business, commenting,“One has to look at the hardship they face. Sacrifices they made."

Sharing a similar sentiment, another user pointed out the additional expenses involved in bringing goods to the stall, saying,“Yaha pr saman Lana ka bhi cost Jayda hota h"