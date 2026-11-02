Three SIT Officers Honoured For Investigating Prajwal Revanna Case

SIT Officers Honoured for Excellence

Three officers of the Karnataka Special Investigation Team (SIT) who investigated the sexual assault cases against former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna have been honoured with the Union Home Ministry Medal for Excellence in Investigation. According to a communication from the Chief Minister's Office on Saturday night, the officers are Inspector Shobha, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rathnamma and CHC Balakrishna. The officers were part of the SIT, CID team headed by senior IPS officer BK Singh that investigated the sexual assault cases against Prajwal Revanna. Their investigation resulted in his conviction.

Details of the Conviction

Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, was convicted by the Special Court for People's Representatives in August 2025 for raping a house-help at a farmhouse in Holenarasipura, Hassan district. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 10 lakh, with Rs 7 Lakh directed as compensation to the survivor. The former JD(S) leader still faces three more rape cases currently pending trial. He was sentenced to life imprisonment on August 2, 2025.

Medal Recognition

The Union Home Ministry Medal for Excellence in Investigation - Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak - recognises officers for outstanding work in criminal investigation and contribution towards securing justice through effective and professional investigation. In total, seven personnel from Karnataka have been selected for the 2026 medal, including six police officials and one Forensic Science Laboratory staffer. Apart from the three SIT officers, the other awardees are Inspectors Rukumuddin Bavuddin Gadekar (Malamaruti, Belagavi), Manjunath (Devadurga, Raichur), Sreenivas Rao and Deputy Director, RFSL Mysuru, Chandrashekhar.

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