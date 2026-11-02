Congress Leadership Discusses Manipur Crisis Amid Ongoing Protests

Congress Holds Strategic Meeting on Manipur

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): The Congress on Monday held a meeting with the party's Manipur leadership at the residence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge at 10 Rajaji Marg in the national capital. Kharge, LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and the party's Manipur president were among those present at the meeting.

This comes after a large number of people from different communities, including residents of both the hill and valley regions, participated in a rally organised by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) in Imphal, demanding the scrapping of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement and the safe return of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Public Demands and Regional Rally

The rally witnessed participation from representatives of various communities, who marched together through the streets of Imphal and raised slogans highlighting their demands. The participants called for the scrapping of the SoO agreement and urged authorities to ensure the safe return of internally displaced persons to their homes.

The participation of people from both the hills and the valley marked the presence of representatives from different communities in the rally organised by COCOMI. The demonstration centred on demands concerning the SoO agreement and the rehabilitation and safe return of those displaced from their homes.

Opposition Rally in Delhi

Earlier, INDIA bloc held a mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, with top Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, attending the event.

The march started from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards Ramlila Maidan, where thousands of supporters converged. Rahul Gandhi accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of facilitating alleged vote theft and said he would be removed from his post and jailed.

Addressing the rally, Rahul Gandhi said the protest represented the voice of the country and was not associated with any particular political party or leader. He accused the CEC of attempting to silence the voice of the nation and asserted that the Opposition would continue its fight to protect the Constitution through peaceful and democratic means. (ANI)

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