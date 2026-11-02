Michelangelo Canale Welcomes Adult Dancers Worldwide To St. Petersburg's 2027 Ballet Festival And Competition

MENAFN - PR Urgent) , so it must not be wrapped in one. --> Michelangelo Canale announces the 2027 St. Petersburg Festival of Dance and Adult Ballet Competition, welcoming dancers ages 18 and older for classes, performances, and competition July 19–24 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Michelangelo Canale, Executive Director of the St. Petersburg Festival of Dance, invites adult dancers to participate in the 2027 festival and Adult Ballet Competition, scheduled for July 19–24 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Welcoming dancers ages 18 and older from around the world, the festival offers classes, performance opportunities, and competition with guidance from renowned international dance masters and directors.

The week celebrates adult dancers' commitment to ballet while providing a welcoming space to strengthen technique, build friendships, and share their artistry on stage.

Registration and program details are available on the St. Petersburg Festival of Dance website: