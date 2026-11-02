Kyrgyzstan's Talas District Triples Industrial Output, Boosts Investment

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Industrial output in Kyrgyzstan's Talas district grew more than threefold between 2021 and 2026, while investment attracted to the district rose fourfold.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, these figures were presented to President Sadyr Japarov on November 2 during his working visit to Talas Region.

Over this period, 45 social facilities were built in the district, including schools, kindergartens, medical and sports facilities, and recreational parks. New manufacturing enterprises were also launched.

Major investment projects are currently underway, including the construction of the 24-MW Alliance hydropower plant and tourism infrastructure facilities. The total cost of the ongoing projects exceeds 4.6 billion soms.

Talas district is part of Kyrgyzstan's Talas Region, which borders Kazakhstan and is located in the northwestern part of the country. Agriculture, livestock farming, and food processing are among the main economic activities in the region.

Kyrgyzstan's mountainous geography and substantial water resources provide conditions for hydropower development. Hydroelectric generation remains an important component of the country's energy mix, alongside efforts to diversify electricity production.

The development of small and medium-sized hydropower facilities is one of the areas considered for expanding domestic electricity generation. Such projects can also contribute to regional infrastructure development and create additional opportunities for economic activity.