US$2M-Backed Aden Wants To Make The One-Off Blood Test A Thing Of The Past

Aden Precision Health Membership: Personalised health insights powered by 125+ biomarkers, biological age and longitudinal health tracking.

Aden founding team: Dr. Sarah Cronin (Founder & CEO), Sam Liddell (Chief Marketing Officer) and Dr. Adriana Pitea (Head of Data Science), building the future of precision health and personalised healthcare.

The UAE-based precision health startup combines 125+ biomarkers, personalised insights and repeat testing to help members track their biology over time.

- Sarah Cronin PhD, Founder and CEO, AdenDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Most people have had a blood test. A doctor reviews the results, checks whether the values fall within established reference ranges and advises on anything that needs medical attention.It's an important part of healthcare. But for people looking to understand their health more deeply, it can leave another question unanswered: what is happening across their biology, and how is it changing over time?Aden, a UAE-based precision health startup backed by US$2 million in seed funding, is building a new approach around that question.Rather than treating blood testing as an isolated event, Aden combines comprehensive biomarker analysis, personalised health insights and repeat measurements into an annual membership designed to build a clearer picture of each member's biology.Beyond the reference rangeTraditional blood tests are valuable tools for clinical assessment. But the number of biomarkers tested depends on the reason for testing, and results are often interpreted against reference ranges derived from population data.Those ranges provide important clinical context. They don't, however, tell the whole story of an individual's biology or how their results have changed over time.Aden's first test measures 125+ biomarkers across key body systems, including cardiovascular, metabolic, hormonal, thyroid and immune function.Samples are collected at home by a healthcare professional, with results typically available within 48 hours.The platform analyses related biomarkers together, presenting findings through plain-language explanations, biological age estimates and an Aden Score. Members also receive a personalised protocol covering areas such as nutrition, lifestyle and supplementation, informed by their results and goals.“I think most people get their blood results back, hear that everything looks normal and move on,” said Sarah Cronin PhD, Aden's founder and CEO.“And that's reassuring from a clinical perspective. But it doesn't necessarily tell them how different aspects of their biology are working together, or what they could be doing to support their long-term health.”From a snapshot to a living pictureAden's approach is designed to become more useful with time.The first test establishes a broad baseline. Six months later, members complete a more focused blood test measuring selected biomarkers, allowing them to compare new results with their previous measurements.Rather than looking only at where a result sits within a population reference range, members can begin to understand their own history and the direction in which their biomarkers are moving.Their personalised protocol is then updated to reflect the latest results.“Your biology isn't static, so we don't think your understanding of it should be either,” said Cronin.“We want people to see what has changed, understand what might need attention and make more informed decisions about their health.”Building a living map of human biologyAden's longer-term ambition extends beyond blood testing.The company is developing what it describes as a living map of each member's biology, bringing different types of health information together to create a more connected, evolving picture over time.Future plans include genetics, microbiome analysis, body composition and VO2 max measurements.The idea is to move beyond looking at health metrics in isolation and towards understanding how different aspects of the body relate to one another.Bringing precision health into everyday lifeGrowing interest in longevity, preventive health and personalised healthcare has created demand for more detailed information about how the body functions.Yet comprehensive testing, interpretation and follow-up can remain fragmented, requiring people to navigate different providers, reports and recommendations.Aden brings these elements together through a single membership, combining at-home testing, personalised insights and follow-up measurements.Aden has chosen the UAE as its first market, where growing investment in preventive healthcare and health innovation sits alongside significant public health challenges. According to the UAE's 2024–2025 National Health and Nutrition Survey, 22.4% of adults are living with obesity, 25.9% have high blood pressure and 54.2% have elevated cholesterol levels. With the country placing increasing emphasis on prevention and healthier lifestyles, Aden sees an opportunity to help people better understand and track their biology over time. The company plans to expand into other GCC markets and international wellness hubs.For Aden, the opportunity isn't to replace conventional medical care. It's to make a deeper, more continuous understanding of personal biology accessible to people who want to take a more active role in their long-term health.About AdenAden is a precision health membership designed to help people understand and track their biology over time.The membership includes an initial at-home blood test covering 125+ biomarkers, personalised health insights, biological age estimates, an Aden Score and a tailored health protocol. A focused retest six months later helps members track changes and informs updates to their protocol.Aden provides health analysis and information and does not provide medical diagnosis or treatment.Aden is initially available in the United Arab Emirates.Learn more at aden.

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US$2M-Backed Aden Wants to Make the One-Off Blood Test a Thing of the Past News Provided By Aden November 02, 2026, 08:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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