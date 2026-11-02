Golden Bird Jewels Announces Black Friday Jewelry Deals 2026 With Up To 40% Off Best Selling Jewelry And More

Golden Bird Jewels Black Friday 2026 sale featuring up to 40% off selected best selling jewelry, ready to ship designs, and pendants.

Golden Bird Jewels – Where Craft Meets Brilliance

Explore 40% off Best-Selling Jewelry, Ready-to-Ship Jewelry, and Pendants from November 2 through December 6, 2026.

- Vijay Sarkheliya, CEO & Founder of Golden Bird JewelsNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Black Friday marks a great time for shopping which includes holiday presents, special occasion wear, and personal items. Jewelry is a popular choice at this time of year which includes pieces for every day, celebrations and very meaningful gifts.In line with the season, Golden Bird Jewels has announced its Black Friday Jewelry Deals 2026. Running from November 2 through December 6, 2026, the sale offers 40% off Best-Selling Jewelry, Ready to Ship Jewelry, and Pendants.At this year's Black Friday we are seeing our three jewelry categories from Golden Bird Jewels go on sale. We did not introduce a new Black Friday collection instead we put a focus on our present designs which customers may use for gifts, personal style, and special events.The Best Selling Jewelry collection is 40% off for the duration of the Black Friday sale. We have brought forward into the main event popular jewelry pieces which customers know and love which they may use across many occasions. As per the piece jewelry which we are featuring will go great with day to day wear, formal wear, celebrations, and the holiday season.The Ready to Ship Jewelry collection will also feature 40% off during the promotional period. This collection offers an option for customers who prefer to browse available jewelry rather than select pieces that require additional production. The range includes selected jewelry featuring moissanite, lab grown diamonds, gemstones, and distinctive design details. Availability and delivery timelines may vary by item.The Pendants collection will also be included in the sale at 40% off. Pendant designs offer a versatile option for personal jewelry collections and gift giving, with different styles to suit individual preferences. Customers can explore a range of designs featuring various stones, shapes, and settings to find pieces that complement their style or suit a special occasion.Each category serves a different shopping purpose. Best selling designs offer a starting point for customers exploring popular styles, ready to ship pieces provide an alternative for those considering available inventory, and pendants offer options for everyday wear and thoughtful gifts.With discounts across these selected collections, the 2026 Black Friday event gives customers an opportunity to explore a variety of jewelry styles at reduced prices. Whether choosing a familiar design, looking for a piece available to ship, or selecting a pendant as a gift, shoppers can consider different options throughout the sale period.

VIJAY SARKHELIYA

GoldenBird Jewels

+1 646-574-4032

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Golden Bird Jewels Announces Black Friday Jewelry Deals 2026 With Up to 40% Off Best Selling Jewelry and More News Provided By GoldenBird Jewels November 02, 2026, 08:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.