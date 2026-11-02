Accused In Rape And Murder Of Three-Year-Old Girl Injured In Police Encounter In UP's Hamirpur

MENAFN - IANS) Hamirpur, Nov 2 (IANS) A man accused of raping and murdering a three-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district was injured in a police encounter on Monday, with bullets hitting both his legs, police said.

The accused, identified as Hiralal, allegedly opened fire at a police team with an illegal country-made pistol when he was taken to the crime scene for evidence collection, officials said. The police retaliated, injuring him in both legs.

He was initially taken to a Community Health Centre (CHC) and later referred to the district hospital for further treatment, police said.

The incident came to light on November 1, when the girl's body was found in a field in an area under the Muskara police station's limits. The discovery triggered outrage in the locality.

According to reports, the girl was playing outside her house when the accused allegedly lured her away. He is accused of raping her in an agricultural field before strangling her with a piece of her own clothing.

The accused allegedly joined the search for the missing child alongside her parents and attempted to mislead them. His behaviour reportedly aroused the family's suspicions, following which the girl's father approached the police.

Police subsequently registered a case against Hiralal under relevant provisions of the law.

Given the gravity of the incident, the Superintendent of Police formed three teams to investigate the case and apprehend the accused. The teams later arrested Hiralal, police said.

During questioning, the accused allegedly disclosed details of the crime. He was subsequently taken to the spot to assist investigators in collecting evidence when he allegedly opened fire at the police team, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar confirmed that the girl's body was recovered from the Muskara police station area on November 1 and that a case was registered based on her father's complaint.

“Three police teams were formed to solve the case. The team arrested the named accused, Hiralal. After questioning, when the accused was taken to the crime scene to collect evidence, he opened fire at the police team with an illegal country-made pistol,” Kumar said.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police said.