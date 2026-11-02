41-Member Brazilian Army Delegation Visits India, Reinforcing Growing Defence Ties

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) A 41-member delegation from the Brazilian Army Command and General Staff College visited Delhi and Agra, fostering professional exchanges as part of its Foreign Study Tour, strengthening military camaraderie and further deepening India-Brazil defence cooperation.

In a post on X on Monday, the Indian Army said, "A 41-member delegation from the Brazilian Army Command and General Staff College visited Delhi and Agra as part of its Foreign Study Tour. The delegation visited key defence establishments and places of historical and cultural significance, gaining insights into India's military capabilities, rich heritage and cultural diversity."

"The visit fostered professional exchanges, strengthened military camaraderie and reaffirmed the growing India-Brazil defence partnership," it added.

This visit comes amid continued high-level engagements between the two countries aimed at deepening bilateral ties.

Last week, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta, discussing bilateral and international issues.

"A pleasure to sit down with FM Mauro Vieira of Brazil. Our conversation covered bilateral and global issues," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Brazil's foreign ministry, Itamaraty, said the meeting took place at the end of the first day of the G20 ministerial. It said the ministers discussed the bilateral economic agenda and that EAM Jaishankar congratulated Vieira on the conclusion of Brazil's electoral process, asking him to convey Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warm congratulations to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his election victory.

Earlier on October 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm wishes to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his "remarkable victory" in Brazil's Presidential re-election and expressed confidence in further strengthening the strategic ties between the two nations.

Incumbent Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva staged a comeback victory in the October 25 presidential runoff, defeating Liberal Party candidate Flavio Bolsonaro, who led in the first round, to secure a fourth term in office.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Heartiest congratulations to my dear friend, President Lula, on his remarkable re-election victory. I look forward to working closely with him to further deepen and expand the multifaceted India-Brazil Strategic Partnership."

"Together, we will continue to strengthen our cooperation across diverse sectors, advance the shared priorities of the Global South and work towards a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable world," he added.

PM Modi and Lula last met in February this year, when the Brazilian President paid a State Visit to India.

During the visit, the Prime Minister held extensive talks with the visiting President, focused on critical minerals, digital cooperation, traditional knowledge, health, MSMEs, entrepreneurship, and mass communication.

Lula also participated in the 2nd AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi.