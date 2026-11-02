Siddharth Bodke On Playing Subrata Roy In 'Scam 2010': Wanted To Explore The Man Behind The Image

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actor Siddharth Bodke opened up about stepping into the shoes of late Sahara Group founder Subrata Roy for filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming series 'Scam 2010'.

The actor has called it one of the most challenging and special experiences of his career.

Speaking about portraying Subrata Roy, Siddharth said that what interested him most was understanding the personality behind the larger-than-life public image.

Siddharth Bodke said, "Playing Subrata Roy in Scam 2010 has honestly been one of the most challenging and special experiences of my career. What interested me the most was understanding the man behind the image. We all know the larger-than-life personality, but I wanted to explore who he really was, what drove him, and why he made the choices he did.”

He added,“I have lived with this character for a long time, and the process has taught me so much, not just as an actor but also as a person. Working with Hansal sir has been an incredible learning experience and a lot of fun! The Scam series already has such a strong legacy, and being trusted to take that forward is a huge responsibility. I'm genuinely excited for people to finally see what we have created."

Sony LIV unveiled the first look of 'Scam 2010', the third instalment in its popular 'Scam' franchise on Monday, which has backed by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment. The upcoming series is directed by Hansal Mehta and is set to premiere in January 2027.

'Scam 2010' revolves around the life and controversial business journey of Subrata Roy, who founded the Sahara India Pariwar conglomerate in 1978.

The series is based on journalist Tamal Bandyopadhyay's book 'Sahara: The Untold Story' and explores the rise of one of India's largest business empires, followed by the legal controversies surrounding it.

For the uninitiated, Roy came under the scanner of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) over the raising of funds through Sahara's financial schemes. Roy was arrested in 2014 in connection with contempt proceedings relating to non-compliance with the court's orders. He passed away in November 2023.

The upcoming series marks Hansal Mehta's return to the franchise after the phenomenal success of 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story', which revolved around the 1992 Indian stock market scam and the rise and fall of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

Actor Pratik Gandhi essayed the titular role of Harshad Mehta in the series.

'Scam 1992' gave Pratik Gandhi a solid foothold in the Hindi entertainment industry and established him as a formidable performer beyond Gujarati cinema.

–IANS

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