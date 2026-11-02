KFC Brings Brand Evolution To Life With The World-First Launch Of Its Immersive Restaurant Concept, KFC Muse, In Dubai

With more than 34,000 restaurants across 150+ countries, KFC debuted its new global flagship restaurant design, KFC Muse, in Dubai The KFC Muse is the first ground-up expression of KFC's evolved brand identity in a single restaurant KWENCH by KFC, the brand's new specialty beverage line, and KFC MIX'D, mix-your-own chicken experience, are also making its UAE debut

Dubai, UAE – November 2026: As appetite for chicken continues to grow across the region, KFC is embarking on what's next with the unveiling of KFC Muse – a fully immersive, two-story restaurant, showcasing one of the boldest expressions of the brand's next-generation restaurant design. Designed to disrupt the quick-service restaurant category, the world's first KFC Muse restaurant has opened on Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) in Dubai, pairing the brand's most craveable chicken with a modern and dynamic dining experience designed around how consumers want to eat today. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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With a focus on the evolved brand experience, KFC Muse features the new visual identity at its heart, set within an innovative space that feels in tune with modern culture while staying true to the brand's legacy. At its center is the Kinetic Bucket, the beating heart of KFC Muse, a live canvas that orchestrates content, light and sound to set the mood and keep the environment feeling alive, responsive and in motion.

As KFC continues to bet big on beverages, KWENCH by KFC, the brand's international beverage platform and sub-brand, makes its UAE debut at KFC Muse. The highly anticipated, hand-crafted specialty beverage line features Boba Refreshers, Krunch Shakes, Sparkling Lemonades and Iced Coffees, offering KFC fans a treat beyond mealtimes.

At the same time, the brand that made chicken famous is introducing new ways to enjoy it with the launch of KFC MIX'D. Bringing what's next to the chicken category, KFC MIX'D puts fans in control, inviting them to pick their chicken, top it with sauces, add a finishing sprinkle, then mix it all together to unlock even more unlimited customization and flavor discovery.

Mr. Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Americana Restaurants, said:“KFC is a global icon that has captured hearts and delighted the palates of millions across generations. Few brands command that kind of love and craving. With KFC MUSE, we are taking that magic into the future.

“And where better than Dubai, a city that dares to imagine the extraordinary. Together with Americana Restaurants, we are unveiling the world's first KFC MUSE, bringing our QXR vision to life through iconic food, immersive design, and exceptional hospitality. Our ambition is bold yet simple: take everything the world loves about KFC and turn it into an experience the world has never seen before.”

Scott Mezvinky, Global CEO of KFC said:“As we set the standard for the modern chicken QSR, we're disrupting conventions – moving from QSR, quick service restaurant, to QXR: quality experience restaurant. That's why we created KFC Muse, an immersive, kinetic restaurant that delivers the experience modern consumers are craving, while retaining the value and efficiency QSR is known for. We chose Dubai to launch KFC Muse because it reflects the ambition we have to modernize the brand across the MENA region and beyond. And we're excited to bring KFC Muse to other culturally vibrant and trend-setting cities like Seoul in the near future.”

This next chapter of KFC is designed around hospitality, not just efficiency, moving from static spaces to dynamic environments that adapt throughout the day. From KFC's most craveable chicken to a specialty drinks line, people have new reasons to choose KFC in a space designed to make them want to stay longer.

Following the opening in Dubai, a KFC Muse restaurant is planned to open in Seoul by the end of the year. Both restaurants will serve as inspiration for how KFC will build and remodel immersive, kinetic restaurants globally at-scale.

About KFC:

KFC is a global chicken restaurant brand with a rich, decades-long history of success and innovation. It all started with one entrepreneurial-minded cook, Colonel Harland Sanders, who created the Original Recipe more than 90 years ago, with a list of 11 secret herbs and spices. Today, KFC honors its legacy and maintains its formula for success, bringing flavor and originality through world-famous fried chicken: in more than 34,000 restaurants in over 150 countries. The KFC of today is shaping the next generation of chicken from signature fried chicken to an expanding lineup of sandwiches, tenders, beverages, served up through modern restaurant experiences. KFC is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM).