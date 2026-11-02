Kia MEA Showcases Tasman's Off-Road Strength With New Challenge

Kia takes the traditional vehicle walkaround into the desert, putting the Tasman through three real-world challenges designed to prove its capabilities.

Regional creators Abdullah Alsenaani, Raha Moharak and Yousef Dekak take on shifting dunes, rugged climbs and a high-altitude moving target challenge.

Built around the“Driving is believing (قده لتحكم بنفسك)” proposition, Kia invites customers to see the Tasman pushed to its limits and judge its capability for themselves. As Kia's first-ever pickup truck, the Tasman demonstrates rugged performance, advanced technology and everyday practicality tailored to the needs of Middle East customers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates November, 2026 – Kia Middle East has launched the Kia Tasman Challenge, a high-impact, real-world experience designed to demonstrate the Kia Tasman's impressive desert and off-road capability through three controlled challenges. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Since its launch in 2025, the Kia Tasman has entered the Middle East's highly competitive pickup segment, where established players have long set expectations for performance and durability. As Kia's first-ever pickup truck, the Tasman represents a major milestone for the brand, bringing together robust body-on-frame construction, advanced four-wheel-drive capability and intelligent off-road technologies developed to meet the needs of customers across the region.

To put its capability to the test and challenge perceptions of what a new-age truck can deliver, Kia took the Tasman out of the showroom and into the desert for three real-world challenges featuring regional creators Abdullah Alsenaani, Raha Moharak and Yousef Dekak.

Designed to reflect the demanding environments frequently encountered by pickup owners across the Middle East and Africa, the challenges pushed the Tasman through shifting dunes, steep climbs and extreme terrain, demonstrating its ability to perform with confidence in some of the region's most challenging conditions.

With just five minutes to cross 5.2 kilometres of desert, the Desert Challenge put the Tasman against the shifting dunes of Dune Merzou in Morocco. The creators activated 4L Mode – Steady 4WD Low Gear Mode, and Desert Mode, a terrain mode engineered for the desert, before setting off across the dunes. Reaching speeds of 62 km/hr and climbing to 150 metres above sand level, the Tasman continued across the demanding terrain as the clock counted down. With seconds to spare, it completed the 5.2-kilometre desert crossing in four minutes and 32 seconds.

What really raised the stakes was the Blindfold Challenge, testing whether the Tasman could navigate the rugged terrain of Jbel Medouar in Morocco using only its cameras, with the road ahead completely out of sight. With 0% forward visibility and anxiety at a 100% high, the creators activated X-Trek Mode to enable low-speed cruising across the rugged terrain and maintained a controlled speed of 5–10 km/hr. As the Tasman climbed alongside a cliff-edge drop, its Ground View Monitor provided a clear view of the terrain, while the Blind-Spot View Monitor enhanced visibility of the vehicle's blind spots. Relying on the Tasman's technology to guide them through the climb, the creators successfully reached the top.

The Moving Target Challenge took the final test off the ground. Suspended high above the terrain in a hot air balloon, one of the creators made the leap. With the creator still airborne, the Tasman powered forward, putting its towing strength to a dramatic real-world test before bringing him safely back towards the vehicle. The successful landing marked the completion of the third and final challenge.

Built around Kia's“Driving is believing” proposition, the three challenges moved beyond product claims to put the Tasman to the test in demanding off-road conditions. The results offered tangible proof of how the vehicle performs under pressure, giving regional audiences a firsthand look at what it can deliver as a pickup truck with engineering leadership and advanced technology.

Jimmy Chamata, Head of Marketing, Kia Middle East & Africa, said:“Our customers don't judge a pickup truck in a showroom. It judges it in the desert. The Kia Tasman Challenge was created to show exactly what the Tasman can do in conditions that matter the most to our customers. Driving is believing. We want people to see the vehicle take on real terrain, real steepness and real challenges, then experience it and make that judgement for themselves.”

Backed by 20 years of research and over 50 years of military vehicle expertise, the Kia Tasman is built to excel across diverse landscapes while offering SUV-like interior comfort and cutting-edge technology.

About Kia Corporation:

Kia ( ) is a global mobility brand with a vision to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. Founded in 1944, Kia has been providing mobility solutions for more than 80 years. With 52,000 employees worldwide, a presence in more than 190 markets, and manufacturing facilities in six countries, the company today sells around three million vehicles a year. Kia is spearheading the popularization of electrified and battery electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging millions of people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around. The company's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' – reflects Kia's commitment to inspire consumers through its products and services.