Sharjah International Film Festival For Children And Youth Concludes Its 13Th Edition And Announces Award Winners

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Atlas of the Universe wins Best Feature Film, while My Grandfather is a Nihonjin takes Best Animated Feature Film. Oug wins Best Arab Short Film, and Little Big Dreams receives Best International Short Film. The Path of Memory, between the Land of Jasmine & Basil wins Best Documentary Film.

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Sharjah, UAE, November 2026: The 13th Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFF) concluded on Sunday, 1 November 2026, with an awards ceremony at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, attended by actors, directors, filmmakers, industry professionals and festival guests. Organised by FANN – Media Discovery Platform, the festival was held under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council.

The festival welcomed more than 50,000 visitors, participants and students throughout its 13th edition. During the closing ceremony, filmmakers and emerging talents were recognised across several award categories for their creative work and contributions to cinema.

Atlas of the Universe, directed by Paul Negoescu, won the Best Feature Film award, while My Grandfather Is a Nihonjin, directed by Celia Catunda, received the Best Animated Feature Film award. The Best Short Animated Film award went to The Great Dreamscape, directed by Rémi Durin.

In the short film categories, Oug, directed by Abdulrahman Al Madani, won Best Arabic Short Film, while Little Big Dreams, directed by Shweta Parakh and Rakesh E. Nair, received Best International Short Film. The Best Documentary Film award went to The Path of Memory, Between The Land of Jasmine and Basil, directed by Areej Alghamdi.

Young filmmakers were also recognised, with The Monster, directed by Sohee Lee, winning Best Child and Youth-Made Film. Mabrouk Aleiko, directed by Mariam Janini, received Best Student Short Film, while Fellow, directed by Martha Rivière, Laura Darras, Théo Bergougnoux, Gaspard Keller de Schleitheim, Johanne Coppier and Romane Casha, won Best Student Short Animated Film.

The festival also presented a Special Mention to Meshal Althobaiti for his performance in the documentary Marjouj Hazari. Chayanop Boonprakob, Baz Poonpiriya and Aat Hemaweadee received a Special Mention for their work on the feature film Gohan.

Gohan also won the festival's first-ever Audience Award, introduced this year to give audiences the opportunity to vote for their favourite film from the festival's screenings.

Huda Al Harmoodi, Deputy Director of FANN, congratulated the winners of the 13th edition, praising the quality and creativity of their films. She said the success of this year's festival reflects its growing position as a platform for young filmmakers, offering opportunities to develop their skills, gain industry experience and connect with filmmakers from around the world. She said:“We are proud of what this edition has achieved and the passion we have seen among children and youth for cinema. We wanted the festival to be more than a place to watch films. Through workshops, discussions and activities, we have created opportunities for young people to learn, exchange ideas and tell their own stories.”

She added:“The response to this year's programme, along with the creativity and ideas shared by participants, shows just how much potential the next generation of filmmakers has. It encourages us to continue investing in their talents and giving them the support they need to turn their passion into achievements. We hope this edition will be an important step in their journeys, and that one day we will see their films screened at international festivals, sharing their stories and dreams with audiences around the world.”

The 13th edition featured 71 films from 38 countries across its official competition categories, alongside eight out-of-competition screenings. The films were selected from 1,802 submissions received from 72 countries. Brunei, Burkina Faso and Mauritania participated in the festival for the first time, while Egypt, France, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and India were among the countries with the highest number of selected films.

The festival celebrated Italy as its Guest of Honour, recognising the country's cinematic heritage and artistic contributions. The Green Carpet programme featured three films: the Thai film Gohan, the Italian film Forever With You, and the Austrian-German animated film Monster Mia. The screenings explored themes of adventure, friendship, belonging and human relationships, introducing audiences to different styles of filmmaking and storytelling.

Meanwhile, the House of Wisdom hosted the second edition of the Global Children and Youth Film Congress, bringing together filmmakers, experts and industry professionals from around the world. Discussions focused on the future of children's and youth cinema, the challenges facing film production in the Arab world, and how technology can support the development of emerging talent. Speakers also addressed the importance of creating films that reflect the interests and needs of younger generations.

The festival continued its focus on developing young talent through the Junior Jurors Programme, which gives children and young people aged 12 to 20 the opportunity to learn about film criticism and analysis and take part in evaluating entries in the Child and Youth-Made Films competition. The Festival Ambassadors Programme also welcomed former Junior Jury members, giving them an opportunity to share their experiences, connect with their peers and encourage more young people to take part in festival activities. Throughout the festival, workshops, discussions and industry sessions provided further opportunities for participants to learn directly from filmmakers and industry experts.

During the closing ceremony, the festival honoured jury members, trainers and contributors who supported the success of the 13th edition. Recognition was also given to organisations involved in delivering the festival's training programmes, including Rubu' Qarn for Theatre and Performing Arts, Rubu' Qarn for Music, Sharjah Children, Sharjah Youth, Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah and Sharjah Capability Development.

The ceremony concluded with recognition of the festival's sponsors, partners and supporters for their contributions to the success of this year's edition. These included Crescent Enterprises, Gulftainer, House of Wisdom, VOX Cinemas, Arabian Gulf Mechanical Centre, Sony, Sharjah International Airport, Sharjah Media City (Shams), Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, National Media Authority, Emirates Airline, University of the Arts Sharjah, City Centre Al Zahia, Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, Rubu' Qarn Foundation, Nikon, Centro Hotel, Palazzo Versace Hotel, Hind Al Oud, Al Arfaj, Leap Events Management, and Sharjah Volunteer Centre.