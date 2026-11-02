Sharjah International Film Festival For Children And Youth Concludes Its 13Th Edition And Announces Award Winners
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Six days of film screenings and activities Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Atlas of the Universe wins Best Feature Film, while My Grandfather is a Nihonjin takes Best Animated Feature Film.
Oug wins Best Arab Short Film, and Little Big Dreams receives Best International Short Film.
The Path of Memory, between the Land of Jasmine & Basil wins Best Documentary Film.
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