Ministry Of Industry And Advanced Technology Showcases Industrial Opportunities Powering Energy And Supply Chain Resilience At ADIPEC 2026

AED 180 billion in industrial opportunities and AED 25 billion in energy sector procurement opportunities showcased Ministry to host a high-level roundtable and join the main panel on energy security, industrial resilience, and converting energy demand into local manufacturing capability

Abu Dhabi, UAE,November 2026: The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) is participating in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2026), the world's largest event of its kind, to highlight the UAE industrial sector's role in strengthening energy security and supply chain resilience. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Ministry will showcase industrial opportunities across the UAE's energy sector, highlight the role of advanced technology in accelerating industrial transformation, and advance opportunities to localize energy-related manufacturing. The aim is to attract investment into local industry, strengthen supply chains and energy security, and support sustainable economic growth.

MoIAT will highlight partnership opportunities across the energy, industry and technology sectors, alongside its latest initiatives under the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, to senior officials, CEOs, decision-makers, policymakers, investors and technology companies. ADIPEC 2026 brings together 239,000 visitors from more than 170 countries, over 2,250 exhibiting companies, 1,800 speakers and 30 country pavilions.

The Ministry's participation will highlight growth opportunities across the industrial value chain, from financing and procurement to production and In-Country Value, helping attract investment, expand domestic industrial capabilities, strengthen energy security and create opportunities for local talent.

High-Level Strategic Dialogue:

On the opening day of ADIPEC 2026, H.E. Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, will host the high-level roundtable Building industrial Resilience: Turning Energy-Sector Demand Into Manufacturing Capabilities, bringing together local and international leaders from the energy and industrial sectors. The session will be moderated by Boston Consulting Group.

The Ministry will also feature in the panel discussion, Governing Resilience: Securing Energy Systems Without Closing Markets, alongside H.E. Jasim Al Shirawi, Secretary General of the International Energy Forum; H.E. Abdulaziz Mohamed Al Obaidli, Director General of Regulatory Affairs at the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi; and Dr. Angela Wilkinson, Secretary General and CEO of the World Energy Council. H.E. Hasan Jasem Al Nowais will represent the Ministry on the panel, which will be moderated by John Defterios, President of APCO Middle East and North Africa and Board Member of Sustainable Energy for All.

From Demand to Delivery:

H.E. Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, said:“Rising demand in the energy sector presents a strategic opportunity to build new national industrial capabilities, localize critical industries and strengthen the resilience of our national economy. Our priority is clear: to turn this demand into real investments and manufacturing projects here in the UAE – securing supply chains, creating high-quality jobs and boosting the global competitiveness of UAE industry.”

His Excellency added:“ADIPEC 2026 brings together major buyers, manufacturers, investors and technology providers, connecting the energy sector's real needs with local manufacturing capabilities. Through the Ministry's policies, initiatives and financing solutions, we are working with our partners to convert industrial opportunities into sustainable production projects and build a more advanced industrial base that is ready to meet future needs. We will continue to build on these partnerships and translate them into tangible investment and industrial opportunities at the next edition of Make it in the Emirates, taking place in Abu Dhabi from 3 to 6 May 2027.”

Opportunities Grounded in Real Demand:

At ADIPEC 2026, the Ministry is showcasing priority opportunities for industrial localisation, including drilling and completion equipment, production equipment, electrical systems and components, pipes, networks and valves, and industrial spare parts. These opportunities are underpinned by significant demand: MoIAT has identified AED 25 billion in energy-sector procurement opportunities, while ADNOC Group has announced more than AED 60 billion in UAE manufacturing opportunities through 2030.

The UAE has established programmes to convert this demand into domestic industrial growth. The National In-Country Value (ICV) Program has redirected more than AED 473 billion into the national economy and includes more than 7,000 certified factories. The AED 1 billion National Industrial Resilience Fund supports the localisation of critical industries, while Factory Forward UAE has helped more than 700 manufacturers accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies.

Visitors to ADIPEC 2026 can explore the Ministry's initiatives at the stand in the concourse next gate D.

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology:

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) develops industrial policies, advances technological transformation, strengthens the competitiveness of the UAE's industrial sector and enhances the national quality infrastructure ecosystem. Through these efforts, the Ministry supports the development of a sustainable industrial economy, recognizing industry as a key pillar of economic growth, national resilience, and long-term competitiveness.

Established in July 2020, MoIAT works to empower the national industrial sector, accelerate industrial transformation, attract industrial investment, and strengthen strategic partnerships that support the growth of future industries and the resilience of the national economy.

The Ministry is driving the objectives of the UAE's National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology by supporting supply chain sustainability, technology adoption, access to global markets, and the deployment of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies across priority sectors, including food, pharmaceuticals, medical technologies, defense, aerospace, aviation, and the digital economy.

MoIAT also works to strengthen national value creation, support entrepreneurship, and empower Emirati talent, contributing to the competitiveness of products made in the UAE in both local and international markets.

Through initiatives such as Make it in the Emirates, the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program, and the Technology Transformation Program (TTP), the Ministry connects manufacturers, investors, startups, and entrepreneurs with procurement opportunities, financing solutions, and strategic partnerships that support business growth, strengthen self-sufficiency, and create tangible economic and social impact.