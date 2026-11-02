CAIT Seeks Designated Protest Zones To Avoid Delhi Business Disruptions

CAIT Requests Protest Relocation

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): In view of the ongoing protests, demonstrations, political activities and the unusual situation prevailing in Delhi for over a month, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Monday wrote to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, urging him to notify designated locations in the outer areas of Delhi for holding protests, demonstrations and political agitations. Delhi witnesses an average daily trade of approximately Rs 2,200 crore and, over the past month, normal business activities in the city have been disrupted on nearly 14 days. Delhi is one of the country's major trading and distribution centres, attracting lakhs of traders from different states every day for business and procurement activities, the letter said.

“However, the prolonged atmosphere of unrest, repeated demonstrations and traffic disruptions have prevented a large number of traders from reaching Delhi. This has directly impacted wholesale markets, retail businesses, small shopkeepers, street vendors, transport services, hotels and several other commercial activities,” CAIT said.

Impact on Trading Community

CAIT stated that traders have personally borne the substantial financial losses caused to their businesses, but they view the entire episode with deep concern. Every individual and organisation has the democratic right to hold peaceful protests and demonstrations. However, disrupting the businesses, livelihoods and fundamental rights of lakhs of traders in the name of protests cannot be justified under any circumstances. Any such obstruction to the constitutionally guaranteed right to carry on trade, business and earn a livelihood is a matter of serious concern.

Future Course of Action

CAIT National President BC Bhartia said that Delhi's trading community is expressing deep resentment and concern over the entire situation. A significant meeting of Delhi's trade associations and prominent trade leaders will be convened after Diwali to deliberate comprehensively on the issue and decide the future course of action. He expressed hope that traders would be able to conduct their businesses during the remaining festive season without any obstruction, fear or traffic disruption, and that normal commercial activities in the markets would continue with complete freedom.

CAIT has urged Delhi Lieutenant Governor Sandhu to urgently notify designated locations in the outer areas of Delhi for holding protests and demonstrations. This would ensure that political sit-ins, rallies and demonstrations in the future do not disrupt major commercial areas, markets and the movement of ordinary citizens. Such an arrangement would safeguard the democratic right to protest while simultaneously ensuring that trade, economic activities and the social life of the people of Delhi continue without interruption. Bhartia said that the right to protest is an important pillar of democracy, but depriving others of their livelihood because of someone else's protest cannot be acceptable. The interests of Delhi's trade, its economy and the livelihoods of millions of families are equally important and deserve due protection, the letter said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)