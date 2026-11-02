CM Mohan Yadav Announces Rs 1 Crore Relief After Officer Dies In Duty

CM Mohan Yadav Announces Relief Following Officer Death

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday expressed grief over the death of Khategaon police station in-charge Dilip Puri, who lost his life while on duty during an operation against illegal liquor transportation in Dewas, and issued instructions to ensure an impartial investigation and strict action. The Chief Minister also announced Rs 1 crore financial assistance to the bereaved family and directed that Puri's wife be given a compassionate appointment to the post of Sub-Inspector (SI).

Official Tribute and Investigation

Taking to X, CM Yadav paid tribute to the deceased officer and extended his condolences to the bereaved family, saying that the state government stood with them during the difficult time.“The news of Khategaon police station in-charge Dilip Puri passing away while discharging his duties in an unfortunate incident in Dewas district is extremely saddening and painful. I pay my humble tribute to him. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved family during this difficult time. The state government stands with the affected family. Special DG Upendra Jain has been immediately dispatched to the spot to investigate the incident. Instructions have been given for an impartial probe and strict action in the case,” CM Yadav said in his post.

Government Support for the Bereaved Family

The CM further prayed to Baba Mahakal to grant a place to the departed soul at his lotus feet and give strength to the family to bear the loss.“I have issued instructions to provide a compassionate appointment to the post of Sub-Inspector (SI) to the wife of Dilip Puri and financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family. I pray to Baba Mahakal to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and give the bereaved family the strength to endure this immense loss,” CM Yadav added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)