Hcltech Launches New AI-Powered Operations To Modernize Mainframes

HCLTech Launches AI-Powered Mainframe Modernization Solution

IT services company HCLTech has launched an AI-powered operations offering that uses specialised AI agents and conversational assistants to help enterprises automate and modernise their mainframe environments. The offering is designed to help companies improve the management of mission-critical mainframe systems through AI-enabled automation, monitoring and operational intelligence, the company said in an official statement.

The new solution brings together specialised mainframe skill agents and conversational AI assistants to support activities such as system administration, monitoring, optimisation and operational workflows, while keeping human oversight in place. The company said the capabilities are aimed at improving operational efficiency, speeding up issue resolution and enabling enterprises to manage their mainframe systems more proactively.

Addressing Enterprise Operational Needs

Mainframe environments are used by enterprises to run mission-critical workloads. HCLTech said organisations operating these systems are facing increasing pressure to modernise their operations and improve efficiency without compromising reliability or control. "These capabilities help improve efficiency, accelerate issue resolution and enable more proactive, insight-driven operations," the company said in its statement.

Strategic Implementation and Expertise

Rampal Singh, Senior Vice President and Global Business Head of Hybrid Cloud at HCLTech, said the new offering addresses the growing need among enterprises to modernise their mainframe operations while maintaining reliability. "Our AI-Powered Operations offering directly addresses this business need, combining HCLTech's deep mainframe expertise with AI-driven capabilities to help clients simplify operations, reduce risk and unlock greater value from their mainframe investments as they advance their broader transformation agendas," Singh said.

The offering is supported by HCLTech's dedicated Mainframe Center of Excellence, which provides domain expertise, industry practices and continued innovation for the technology. The company is also embedding intelligent agents and operational intelligence directly into mainframe environments to help enterprises move away from reactive system management towards proactive operations.

Raghu Kidambi, Corporate Vice President and Head of AI Ecosystems at HCLTech, said AI is changing how enterprises manage and derive value from their technology platforms. "Through our dedicated Mainframe Center of Excellence and AI innovation capabilities, we are embedding intelligent agents and operational intelligence directly into mainframe environments, enabling organizations to shift from reactive management to proactive, insight-driven operations, while preserving the security, resilience and governance these platforms demand," Kidambi said.

HCLTech said the offering is designed to support enterprise operations while maintaining human oversight and the security, resilience and governance required for mission-critical systems.

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