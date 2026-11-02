Top Congress Leaders Meet To Strategize For 2027 Uttarakhand Election

Congress Leadership Reviews Uttarakhand Election Strategy

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday held a meeting with Uttarakhand Congress leaders at Kharge's residence to discuss the upcoming 2027 assembly election in the state, with former Chief Minister Harish Rawat remaining absent.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, Uttarakhand Congress in-charge Kumari Selja, state unit president Ganesh Godiyal, Yashpal Arya, Harak Singh Rawat and other prominent state leaders attended the meeting. The meeting was part of the Congress leadership's discussions concerning poll-bound Uttarakhand.

Key Discussions and Kharge's Critique of BJP

The meeting on Manipur had already taken place, while the Uttarakhand leadership met the party's central leadership on Monday. All prominent leaders of the Uttarakhand Congress were present at the meeting, except Harish Rawat.

In a post on X following the meeting, Kharge criticised the BJP government in Uttarakhand, alleging that its ten years in power had betrayed the hopes and aspirations of the people. Kharge said, "A collapsed law-and-order system, serious questions over women's safety, the arrogance of power, and a persistent tendency to evade accountability have left the people of the state disillusioned."

"The people of Uttarakhand are now demanding an accounting and seeking change. The Congress Party is fighting with full vigour for the rights and entitlements of the people, from the streets to the halls of legislature," he said. Kharge added that the party was determined to win people's trust, "Our resolve is to win the trust of the people and give Devbhoomi Uttarakhand a secure, sensitive, and accountable government that places public welfare above all." (ANI)

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