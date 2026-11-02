Biopharma Rethinks Globalization As Geopolitical Risk Reshapes Supply Chains And Partnerships

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Despite mounting uncertainty, 89% of industry respondents see opportunities emerging from shifts in the global biopharma landscape

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LONDON, November 2, 2026 - Global uncertainty is prompting biopharma organizations to rethink where they manufacture, source and partner rather than retreat from global markets, according to new BIO-Europe research. Seventy percent of respondents expect geopolitical and trade-related uncertainty to have a greater impact over the next 12 months, yet 89% see opportunities emerging from shifts in the global biopharma landscape.The new report, Globalization Reimagined: How Biopharma is Balancing Risk, Resilience & Growth, finds an industry becoming more deliberate about managing global risk. Three-quarters of respondents say uncertainty is changing their supply-chain strategy, while 78% say it is changing their approach to outsourcing. Rather than moving toward a single new operating model, companies are diversifying suppliers and geographies, increasing due diligence and reducing dependence on individual markets and partners.“Biopharma isn't turning away from globalization; it is becoming much more deliberate about how globalization works,” said Matthew Pullan, Managing Director, Commercial Partnering and Investment with Informa Life Sciences.“What stands out is that 89% of respondents still see opportunity in this changing environment. The challenge for leaders is increasingly about balancing cost and capability with resilience, geographic risk and access to the right partners.”The research highlights the following key trends:.Global footprints are changing, not disappearingThe research shows a diversification rather than widespread regional withdrawal, as well as changing manufacturing models within the next year..Partnering strategies are evolvingGlobal uncertainty is also changing how biopharma organizations approach external partners, with a focus on due diligence around supply-chain exposure, prioritizing partners with multiple geographic locations and expanding their pools of qualified partners, although no single outsourcing strategy has emerged..Uncertainty is also creating opportunityDespite the disruption, respondents overwhelmingly see opportunities for growth and collaboration, which will be on display as global biopharma leaders gather at BIO-Europe in Cologne, Germany, Nov. 9-11, where attendees share insights, as well as move the needle on their partnering and investment goals.The full Globalization Reimagined: How Biopharma is Balancing Risk, Resilience & Growth report is available now.About the researchBIO-Europe conducted the online survey from Sept. 15 to Oct. 2, 2026, receiving 139 responses from across the biopharma ecosystem, including pharma and biotech companies, academic organizations, consultants, CROs, CDMOs and venture capital firms. Sixty-seven percent of respondents are director level or above. The global sample is concentrated in North America (61%) and Europe (28%), with additional respondents from Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.About BIO-EuropeBIO-Europe is a global biopharma partnering event bringing together industry leaders, innovators and decision-makers from across the life sciences ecosystem. For more than three decades, BIO-Europe has served as a platform for forging strategic partnerships, advancing collaborations and driving biopharma innovation.The 32nd annual BIO-Europe conference takes place Nov. 9-11, 2026, in Cologne, Germany, bringing together the global biopharma community to advance partnerships and address the strategic direction of the industry.Media ContactMatthew PullanManaging Director, Commercial Life Sciences Partnering & InvestmentInforma Life Sciences5 Howick PlaceLondon SW1P 1WG...Press inquiries:...Website:X: @EBDgroupLinkedIn:ENDS

Matthew Pullan

Informa Connect

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Biopharma Rethinks Globalization as Geopolitical Risk Reshapes Supply Chains and Partnerships News Provided By Informa Connect November 02, 2026, 08:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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