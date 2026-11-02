Hero Vida Sales: Buyers Rush For This Scooter As October Sees 27,435 Deliveries

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The brand crossed the two lakh sales mark for electric scooters by October 29 in 2026. Read on to find out which scooter is pulling these massive numbers.

Hero Vida hit a massive two lakh sales milestone in 2026. Competition grows every day in the Indian electric two-wheeler market. Hero MotoCorp's electric vehicle brand Vida set a brand new sales record in this space.

The company sold exactly 2,00,143 electric scooters between January 1 and October 29 in 2026. Vida crossed the two lakh sales mark in a single calendar year for the very first time. The brand recorded a solid 77 percent sales jump this year compared to the 1,13,021 units sold in 2025. Dealers handed over 27,435 scooters to buyers in just the first 29 days of October.

The company sold 16,499 units in October last year. This gives them a 66 percent year-on-year growth. Vida previously recorded its highest monthly sales of 24,435 units in September 2026. The brand easily broke that record in October.

Vida increased its overall numbers and grabbed a bigger share in the Indian electric two-wheeler market. Buyers purchased around 17.7 lakh electric two-wheelers in India between January and October 29 in 2026. Vida sold over two lakh vehicles and captured an 11 percent market share from this total.

The company held only an 8 percent market share during the same period last year. Quarterly sales data also shows clear growth. The brand sold 49,043 units in the first quarter from January to March 2026. Sales jumped to 57,059 units in the second quarter from April to June. The third quarter from July to September saw 66,606 units sold.

Vida currently sits at the fourth spot in the Indian electric two-wheeler brand rankings. The brand trails behind TVS, Bajaj, and Ather, but it has successfully overtaken Ola Electric and Greaves Electric Mobility.

Hero MotoCorp plans to boost its Hero MotoCorp production capacity to match the rising sales. The company is expanding its electric two-wheeler production at the Chittoor plant in Andhra Pradesh. The plant had a capacity of 15,000 vehicles per month at the end of FY 2026.

The company doubled this number to 30,000 vehicles by September 2026. Hero now targets a monthly production capacity of 45,000 vehicles by the fourth quarter of FY 2027. The brand plans to expand production even further based on market demand.

The company is also growing its sales and service network rapidly. Vida currently operates over 900 touchpoints and 778 dealers across 475 cities in India as of September 2026.

Vida sells electric scooters with different battery capacities to meet buyer needs. The lineup includes the VX2 Go and VX2 Plus models. The company also added the VX2 Go FB model with a 3.1 kWh battery to this list. Hero launched this specific model on July 31. The scooter comes with an introductory price of Rs 1.13 lakh.

The company claims the scooter delivers a 128 km range on a single full charge. Real-world range may vary from these introductory test numbers. Vida customers can access over 5,900 charging stations across the country.

This network includes Ather Energy's Ather Grid. The Battery as a Service payment method also attracts many buyers. This scheme lowers the initial scooter price because buyers pay separately for battery usage.

Industry experts predict Vida's total sales will climb even higher in 2026. They base this on the October record and the solid growth seen in the first ten months. Total sales could easily reach 2.5 lakh to 2.6 lakh units with November and December still left. The company has not announced this as a strict target.

High petrol prices, festive season demand, and strong interest in electric vehicles drive this growth. Low initial cost payment plans also help buyers choose these scooters. Buyers should always check the actual price, real-world range, battery warranty, charging network, and maintenance costs before buying an electric vehicle.

The next two months of sales will finalize Vida's annual record in the Indian electric two-wheeler market.