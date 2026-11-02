Robinson Helicopter Company Receives FAA Approval For Extended R44 Component Service Lives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC), the global leader in civil rotorcraft, has received FAA approval to extend the maximum service-lives of all fatigue life-limited components installed in current-production R44-series helicopters, including the two-seat R44 Cadet configuration.

By reducing the number of mandatory component replacements over the life of an aircraft, this part-life extension lowers cost and downtime across the network. Operators see fewer scheduled removals and reduced parts cost per flight hour, while dealers and service centers face fewer AOG events tied to life-limit expirations and can schedule shop work more predictably. The effect is most pronounced for high-utilization fleets, flight schools, tour operators, and agricultural operators, where the change translates directly into a lower direct operating cost per hour.

"Our customers not only purchase aircraft based on initial cost but also based on costs to operate over its life," said David Smith, president and CEO, Robinson Helicopter Company. "Extending these component lives is the result of accumulated fleet data and the control we hold over our own manufacturing. Because we design, manufacture, and inspect these parts in-house rather than distributing that work across a supply chain, we can trace process and quality back to the source and substantiate longer lives with confidence. That vertical integration and quality control is what makes it possible to reduce maintenance and operating costs without reducing the safety margin. Keeping ownership affordable and predictable is a requirement of this business, not a benefit."

The revised, FAA-approved Airworthiness Limitations Section of the R44 Maintenance Manual can be found on the Robinson Helicopter website under the Publications section. Questions should be directed to an authorized Robinson dealer or service center.

About Robinson Helicopter Company

For more than 50 years, Robinson Helicopter Company has focused on making helicopter missions accessible, reliable, and safe. By maintaining a vertically integrated manufacturing foundation in the United States, Robinson provides global operators with practical tools for modern missions. From its top-selling R22, R44, R66 helicopters, to an expanding portfolio including the 10-seat R88. With the addition of its new business unit, Robinson Unmanned, the company offers both small and large autonomous and remotely piloted aircraft (UAS) for civil, commercial, or defense missions. Robinson is committed to developing, manufacturing, and supporting the most reliable and efficient helicopters in the industry. Learn more at and .

Contact:

Robinson Helicopter Company

Robyn Eagles

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323-547-5102

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at