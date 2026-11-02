USDD Reports Strong Treasury Performance, Growth In Key Metrics, And Ecosystem Expansion

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USDD has reported strong treasury performance in Q3 2026, alongside continued growth in key metrics, including circulating supply and total value locked (TVL). These latest milestones reflect the protocol's expanding ecosystem, with growing multichain adoption, new DeFi integrations, and broader opportunities for users to earn, transfer, and deploy USDD.

As a decentralized, overcollateralized stablecoin, USDD is focused on combining stability with practical utility. Let's take a closer look at the key developments behind USDD's recent growth.

USDD's Growing Market Presence: New Milestones

According to a recent repor jointly published by RWA Foundation and Token Terminal, USDD recorded the largest market capitalization increase among the top 10 stablecoin issuers during October 12–19, 2026. USDD's market capitalization grew by $180.3 million, accounting for approximately 40% of the combined $449.1 million increase recorded by the top 10 issuers.

For comparison, Sky ranked second with an increase of $86 million, while United Stables recorded growth of $22.8 million. This performance highlights USDD's strong momentum relative to other major stablecoin projects.

As of October 29, 2026, USDD's circulating supply has also surpassed $1.48 billion, reinforcing its position as the largest decentralized stablecoin on TRON. Meanwhile, protocol TVL has reached $2.18 billion, reflecting the substantial value of assets supporting the ecosystem.

Beyond these figures, USDD's expanding DeFi integrations and transfer solutions are creating more opportunities for users to put their stablecoins to work. This growing utility provides an important foundation for broader adoption.

Expanding Utility: More Ways to Earn and Transfer USDD

Beyond financial performance, USDD continues to expand its practical applications through new DeFi partnerships and transfer integrations. These developments focus on two important user needs: earning competitive yields and moving stablecoins conveniently.

More Earning Opportunities Across DeFi

USDD Earn allows users to deposit USDD and receive sUSDD, currently offering a base APY of 4% with flexible withdrawals and no fixed lockup period. Users can also explore additional earning opportunities through partner platforms.

USDD has partnered with Binance Wallet and Gate DEX to expand earning opportunities, while campaigns such as TRON DeFi Summer provide additional incentives for users, allowing them to maximize their earning opportunities. For experienced users, there are also advanced lending and looping strategies on Pendle and Morpho to further increase earning potential.

Together, these integrations give users more flexibility to choose strategies based on their investment preferences and risk tolerance. Yields are subject to change, and advanced DeFi strategies involve additional risks.

Making Transfers Easier with GasFree and TokenPocket

USDD is also making transfers simpler and more affordable through integrations with GasFree and TokenPocket. Both solutions allow users to pay supported transaction fees directly in USDD on TRON without separately holding TRX.

On August 17, 2026, GasFree integrated USDD, marking a significant step toward making USDD transfers simpler, more efficient, and more cost-effective for everyday on-chain use. USDD currently supports GasFree transfers on TRON. The wallets currently supporting GasFree access are TronLink, Guarda, Klever Wallet, and eDir. Through GasFree, USDD transfers have cost approximately 0.5 USDD per transaction, compared with approximately 1.5 USDT for comparable USDT transfers.

TokenPocket provides another way to make USDD transfers simpler. With USDD supported as a network fee payment option on TokenPocket, users can keep their transfer activity centered around USDD. TokenPocket's Gas Boost Season campaign has also offered a 50% gas fee subsidy for users paying gas with USDD, further reducing costs for eligible users.

These integrations help reduce friction for wallet-to-wallet transfers, payments, and everyday on-chain activities. By combining earning opportunities with convenient transfers, USDD is becoming more practical for users beyond simply holding or trading stablecoins.

Multichain Expansion: Growing Across TRON, Ethereum, and BNB Chain

USDD's growing presence across TRON, Ethereum, and BNB Chain is another important part of its ecosystem development, allowing it to reach more users and connect with a broader range of DeFi applications. Ethereum, in particular, accounts for a significant share of USDD's multichain supply. As of October 29, 2026, $329.94 million of USDD's $1.48 billion total circulating supply is on Ethereum, representing approximately 22.3%. Supporting multiple networks allows USDD to reach more users and connect with a wider range of DeFi applications.

TRON remains a core ecosystem, with integrations such as Binance Wallet, GasFree, and TokenPocket supporting both earning and transferring. These applications strengthen USDD's utility within TRON's established stablecoin infrastructure.

On Ethereum and BNB Chain, USDD and sUSDD provide access to additional DeFi opportunities. This broader network presence allows users to explore different earning products, lending markets, and liquidity opportunities across ecosystems.

For USDD, multichain expansion is not simply about being available on more blockchains. It is about giving users more ways to put their assets to work and expanding the stablecoin's practical applications.

Record Treasury Performance in Q3

As USDD expands its earning opportunities, transfer utility, and multichain presence, its financial performance and key protocol metrics are also showing steady progress, reflecting growth across both its ecosystem and treasury.

USDD's latest Treasury Report in Q3 2026 revealed another strong quarter, with revenue reaching $9.70 million, up 26.7% quarter over quarter. The treasury balance also surpassed $30 million for the first time, reaching $31.24 million.

A major contributor to this performance was Smart Allocator, USDD's on-chain asset allocation system, which generated $9.11 million in Q3 income. By deploying funds from USDD's protocol capital across selected DeFi strategies, Smart Allocator supports the protocol's approach to generating sustainable yields over the long term.

Its investment activities and performance are also publicly visible on-chain, allowing users to monitor how assets are allocated. Together, these results demonstrate USDD's growing income-generating capabilities and commitment to transparency.

Explore USDD's treasury and Smart Allocator data:

Beyond the Numbers: What's Next for USDD?

USDD's recent milestones reflect progress across three key areas: growing market presence, stronger treasury performance, and expanding ecosystem utility.

With circulating supply surpassing $1.48 billion, protocol TVL reaching $2.18 billion, and Q3 treasury revenue totaling $9.70 million, USDD has demonstrated significant momentum. At the same time, integrations with treasured ecosystem partners such as Binance Wallet, Gate DEX, GasFree, and TokenPocket are expanding the ways users can earn and transfer USDD.

Looking ahead, continued development across TRON, Ethereum, and BNB Chain will create further opportunities to connect USDD with new applications and users. While future growth depends on market conditions and adoption, the latest milestones highlight USDD's progress toward building a more accessible and useful decentralized stablecoin ecosystem.

Explore USDD's latest developments:

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