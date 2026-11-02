Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Invitation to the earnings call on 10 November 2026: presentation of unaudited 9M 2026 results

02.11.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Eleving Group invites investors, analysts, media representatives, and other stakeholders to the earnings call with the Management Board on 10 November 2026 at 15:00 CET, following the publication of its unaudited 9M 2026 results on 9 November 2026.

CEO Modestas Sudnius and CFO Maris Kreics will present the Group's financial performance and key highlights for the first nine months of 2026.

The presentation will be held in English.

Conference call registration link here.

The presentation for the earnings call will be available here as of 10 November 2026.

About Eleving Group

Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 18 countries on three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 2.5 million registered users. The group employs over 4,600 people across its operations. The company's headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.

Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.



Additional information

Elīna Dobulāne

Group's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group

... | +371 25959447 02.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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