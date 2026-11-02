YeePay / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

YeePay Explores New Approaches to Airline B2B Order Payments at IATA WFS & WPS 2026

02.11.2026 / 08:05 CET/CEST

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MACAU, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YeePay participated in the 2026 IATA WFS & WPS, held October 28–29 at the Galaxy International Convention Center. At the event, YeePay showcased its Global Corporate Account and integrated aviation and travel distribution solutions, highlighting its capabilities in cross-border fund management and distribution channel growth.



At the IATA Payment Services Forum, Yu Chen, Co-Founder of YeePay, delivered a presentation titled "China's Unique Airline B2B Order Payment Ecosystem." His presentation addressed key industry challenges in the New Distribution Capability era, compared airline payment models across different global markets, and explored the wider potential of B2B order payments for the global aviation industry. Yu Chen highlighted the significant costs associated with airline payments: "Annual payment costs across the global aviation industry amount to USD 22 billion, with transaction fees and operating expenses consuming nearly half of airlines' profit per passenger. By comparison, YeePay's B2B account-based payment solution enables real-time processing at the individual order level, supported by complete transaction data and automated foreign exchange conversion. The model allows transactions to be completed without requiring advance payments or delayed settlement, while supporting the entire order lifecycle, including payments, refunds, ticket changes, and ancillary services. Developed through more than 20 years of experience serving the aviation and travel sector, YeePay's B2B payment solution is designed to support the global airline distribution market, meeting the international collection and payout needs of airlines, online travel agencies (OTAs), and travel agents. Backed by a service network covering more than 200 countries and regions and supporting over 100 currencies, it also supports real-time order payments, flexible settlement across multiple banks, regulatory compliance, risk management, improved cash flow, and distribution channel expansion. The solution can be adapted for international airlines adopting NDC-based distribution models, particularly those looking to expand into markets with foreign exchange controls, offering significant potential for wider global adoption. YeePay aims to export its proven B2B order payment capabilities worldwide. We partner with global low-cost carriers and full-service airlines to pursue collaborative innovation addressing industry pain points under the NDC new distribution and retail transformation, including cross-border settlement, order reconciliation and cost control. Our goal is to resolve long-standing challenges in global aviation B2B settlement, unlock global capital channels covering the Chinese distribution market, empower upstream airlines with transaction technology, and drive digital upgrading of the global travel ecosystem."



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