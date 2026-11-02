Score Capital AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Score Capital AG reports strong growth in the first nine months of 2026: EBIT rises 63%, new business reaches EUR 171m

02.11.2026 / 08:18 CET/CEST

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Score Capital AG reports strong growth in the first nine months of 2026: EBIT rises 63%, new business reaches EUR 171m

Munich, 02.11.2026 - Score Capital AG (Score Capital), a pan-European specialist in working capital financing for professional football clubs, maintained its strong growth momentum during the first nine months of the fiscal year 2026. Both revenue and earnings increased significantly year-over-year, while new business volume reached EUR 171m. This represents around 86% of the company's full-year target of EUR 200m, which Score Capital now expects to surpass.

9M 2026 Financial Results: Significant revenue and earnings growth

Revenue increased by 27% to EUR 3.80m in the first nine months of 2026, compared to EUR 2.99m in the prior period. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by an even stronger 63% to EUR 1.67m.

New business: On track to exceed the EUR 200m annual target

Growth continues to be supported by robust demand for tailored financing solutions across the international football industry. As of September 30th,2026, new business volume totaled EUR 171m, an increase of approximately 74% from EUR 98m in the prior-year period. Score Capital has completed almost EUR 70m in deal volume through a new refinancing partner, who further strengthen Score's capacity to finance larger volume transactions and longer maturities.

“Demand for our financing solutions continues to grow across the international football market. By diversifying our refinancing base, we are unlocking additional business opportunities and are able to increasingly execute transactions with larger volume and longer terms,” said Stephan Schnippe, CEO of Score Capital AG.

Transfer market reaches new record highs

The European football transfer market reached another record high in the summer of 2026. Clubs in Europe's“Big 5” leagues invested EUR 7.4bn in player acquisitions, approximately 6% more than in the prior record year. Total transfer spending by European professional clubs exceeded EUR 10bn for the first time, underscoring the structural demand for flexible, specialist financing solutions.

Outlook: Record year in new business volume anticipated

Score Capital expects to exceed its EUR 200m new business target and achieve a new annual deal volume record in 2026. The Executive Board also anticipates a further improvement in profitability by year-end.

About Score Capital AG

The management team of Score Capital AG is regarded as the initiator of modern football financing and has been a leader in the structuring and execution of innovative financing models for professional football clubs for over 22 years. As an innovation leader, more than 900 transactions with a volume of EUR 3,0bn have been successfully implemented. Score Capital supports clubs with financing solutions based on the acquisition of receivables from player transfers, sponsoring, broadcasting and UEFA competitions. Score Capital AG essentially sees itself as a trader of football receivables and generates income from the purchase and sale of receivables, among other things. Score Capital AG has not recorded a single bad debt loss since the company was founded.

Contact:

Score Capital AG

Bavariafilmplatz 7

82031 Grünwald

Mail: ...



Press contact:

Meister Consulting GmbH

Tobias Meister

Mail: ...

Mobile: +49 (0) 170 2939080

02.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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