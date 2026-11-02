Issuer: PREDICTIV AI INC. / Key word(s): Contract/Public Tender

Predictiv AI Awarded Metrolinx Master Agreement for On-Demand Transit Software and Related Services

02.11.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Procurement framework for on-demand transit software and related services available to eligible Ontario municipalities, established under Metrolinx's Transit Procurement Initiative Program. TORONTO, ON / November 2, 2026 / Predictiv AI Inc. (CSE:PAI) (FWB:7IT) (OTC:PCIVF) (the "Company" or "Predictiv AI") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shift Technologies Canada Inc. ("Shift"), has entered into an executed Master Agreement ("Agreement") with Metrolinx, an Ontario Crown agency, following a competitive procurement process for the supply and delivery of on-demand transit software and related services. The Agreement took effect October 26, 2026, for an initial one-year term, with four additional one-year extension options, subject to its terms. Metrolinx is an agency of the Government of Ontario. Through its Transit Procurement Initiative (TPI) program, it serves as the central procurement agency on behalf of Ontario municipalities for local transit vehicles, equipment and services. Metrolinx's TPI program currently includes 43 active transit agency partners across Ontario, providing a broad procurement network for municipal transit solutions. The Master Agreement enables eligible transit agencies to access Shift's platform and related services through separate Purchase Agreements, creating opportunities for adoption across Ontario's public transit network. Canadian Technology for Canadian Municipalities The Agreement creates an opportunity for Shift to expand its presence in Ontario's municipal transportation market through a common procurement framework. Shift intends to pursue potential software subscription, implementation and support opportunities with eligible transit agencies that elect to procure services under the framework. Any such opportunities are subject to the independent purchasing decisions of those agencies. For Predictiv AI, the Agreement represents a platform for pursuing long-term municipal customer relationships and growing its Canadian public transit software business. The Company's focus is on translating this procurement opportunity into deployments tailored to each purchasing agency's service requirements. "This agreement represents an important milestone for Predictiv AI and our commitment to building Canadian technology for Canadian communities," said Suman Pushparajah, Chief Executive Officer of Predictiv AI. "Public transportation is entering a new era where intelligent software, real-time data and more flexible service models can help municipalities respond to the needs of their residents. The Master Agreement provides a framework through which eligible Ontario transit agencies may elect to procure our technology. We look forward to pursuing those opportunities and continuing to develop our transportation software business." Intelligent On-Demand Transit Puts Riders at the Centre On-demand transit allows riders to request trips through digital and assisted booking channels, while transit agencies coordinate vehicles, routes and pickups according to local operating requirements. Depending on the service model chosen by each agency, the technology can support accessible door-to-door trips, demand-responsive service areas, fixed-route operations and first-mile/last-mile connections to wider transit networks. Digital and assisted booking options are intended to help agencies serve riders with different accessibility and technology needs. Shift's cloud-based platform is designed to support passenger booking, automated dispatch, dynamic route optimization, operator applications, real-time fleet visibility, operational reporting and related implementation, training and technical support. By linking rider demand with routing and operational data, the platform is intended to help transit teams adapt services to changing community needs. These capabilities are designed to help agencies align vehicles and routes with passenger demand while giving operators clearer information to manage day-to-day service. "Every municipality has different transportation needs, from accessible door-to-door service to connecting smaller communities with larger transit networks", said Sana Srithas, Chief Operating Officer of Predictiv AI. "Our approach is to give transit operators a flexible platform that can be configured around their specific needs while providing the visibility, tools and operational support required to deliver reliable service." Building for the Next Era of Transportation Across Ontario, transit providers are exploring flexible shared transportation models that complement scheduled bus and rail connections. Predictiv AI intends to build on Shift's fleet and dispatch expertise to help agencies manage changing passenger demand and improve operational visibility. The Metrolinx Agreement provides a foundation for potential long-term municipal customer relationships and recurring software and support revenue, while allowing each participating agency to select services suited to local needs.

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About Predictiv AI Inc. Predictiv AI Inc. is a Canadian artificial intelligence company developing vertical AI applications for defined industries. The Company's products address fleet operations and communications, including fleet management software, AI-based agents for voice, chat and SMS, and tools designed to support structured operational workflows. For more information, please visit . Company Contact Suman Pushparajah

Chief Executive Officer & Director

416-388-8886 Forward-Looking Statements This news release includes forward looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the expected future operating performance of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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