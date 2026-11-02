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Mutares Has Sold SRT Group And Its Subsidiaries To Quiver


Date: 2026-11-02 03:15:45

(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Disposal
Mutares has sold SRT Group and its subsidiaries to Quiver
02.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Mutares has sold SRT Group and its subsidiaries to Quiver
  • Leading platform for urban and last-mile logistics
  • Revenues of approximately EUR 50 million
Munich, November 2, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully sold Stuart (SRT Group SAS and its subsidiaries,“Stuart”) to Quiver. Stuart operates one of Europe's leading platforms for urban and last-mile logistics, connecting businesses with a network of independent couriers to enable fast, flexible and efficient deliveries to their customers across all industries. Stuart relies on its own specific IT infrastructure and solution to connect customers with a fleet of independent couriers. Headquartered in France, the company also operates in the UK and Poland, supported by a technological competence center in Spain. Since Mutares acquired Stuart in 2023, the company has diversified its client base to reduce its reliance on a small number of large accounts, further invested in its proprietary technology to consolidate margins, and pursued growth through targeted client acquisitions and operational process optimizations, thereby significantly improving costs per order. Today, the company employs around 70 staff and generates revenues of approximately EUR 50 million. The transaction is in line with Mutares' strategy of stabilizing and repositioning portfolio companies before divesting them to buyers able to support and accelerate their long-term development. In addition, the divestment marks a further step in executing Mutares' portfolio strategy to reduce its exposure to the Retail segment.
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich ( ), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company pursues a sustainable minimum dividend policy. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol“MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650 ) and are part of the selection index SDAX. For further information, please contact: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
Email: ir@mutares. com
Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email: ...
Press Contact in France
VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17
Email: ... Press Contact in UK and USA
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
Email: 02.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64
EQS News ID: 2425950

End of News EQS News Service

2425950 02.11.2026 CET/CEST

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EQS Group

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