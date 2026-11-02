Govt Notifies Grievance Redressal Rules For Rural Employment Scheme, Mandates Resolution Within 15 Days

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) The Ministry of Rural Development on Monday announced that it has notified the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Grievance Redressal Rules, 2026, establishing a structured, multi-tier and time-bound mechanism to address complaints related to the implementation of the rural employment scheme.

The new rules aim to make grievance redressal more accessible, transparent and accountable while ensuring that complaints raised by beneficiaries and citizens receive prompt attention and appropriate action.

"The Rules aim to make grievance redressal more accessible, transparent and accountable, while ensuring that citizens' concerns receive timely attention and appropriate action," the ministry stated.

Under the framework, state governments will set up a grievance redressal mechanism at the Gram Panchayat, Block and District levels.

Designated Grievance Redressal Officers at the respective tiers will be responsible for receiving, registering, investigating and disposing of complaints.

The District Programme Coordinator will oversee the process at the district level and ensure grievances are addressed through the designated mechanism as well as the Digital Public Infrastructure for grievance redressal.

"The Rules provide for the establishment of a time-bound, multi-tier grievance redressal mechanism by State Governments at the Gram Panchayat, Block and District levels," the ministry noted.

The rules allow citizens to submit complaints through multiple channels, including in person before the designated officer, via speed post, through the Digital Public Infrastructure designated by the Centre, and through telephone helplines or other modes notified by state governments.

To strengthen accessibility, the ministry has specified that grievances received physically at the Gram Panchayat, Block or District level must be entered into the digital platform on the same day, or by the next working day where immediate registration is not feasible.

Once a grievance is registered, complainants will receive an acknowledgement containing details such as the registration number, date of receipt and the designation of the receiving authority. Acknowledgements will be issued electronically for online submissions and in physical form for complaints lodged offline.

Importantly, the rules state that no grievance can be denied registration on grounds related to its format, language, mode of submission or any procedural deficiency, ensuring broader access to the grievance redressal system.