'People Know How To Celebrate Festival': BJP, Shiv Sena Target Dia Mirza Over BMC's Pollution-Free Diwali Campaign

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) The BJP and Shiv Sena on Monday criticised Bollywood actor Dia Mirza over her participation in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) pollution-free Diwali campaign, saying that people in the country know how to celebrate the festival and do not need to be told how to do so.

The political reactions came after the BMC deleted a video featuring Dia Mirza from its pollution-free Diwali campaign following objections raised by Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam over her inclusion, triggering a controversy over the civic body's awareness drive.

Speaking to IANS, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that while Dia Mirza belongs to the Muslim community, the issue was not related to any particular religion.

"I think Dia Mirza is a film actress and belongs to the Muslim community, but this is not a matter concerning any particular community. India is a country where the Constitution given by Dr B.R. Ambedkar grants every religion the right to celebrate its festivals," Athawale said.

"As Muslims celebrate Eid and observe Ramadan, members of the Hindu community also participate in these celebrations and respect the way Muslims observe their festivals. Similarly, people from the Hindu community celebrate Diwali. If firecrackers are not burst, Diwali may lose some of its significance. However, we must also be concerned about excessive pollution," he added.

BJP MLC Shrikant Bharatiya said that Dia Mirza should "look within herself" and understand the practices followed by the community she represents before commenting on Diwali celebrations.

"We are not against any community, any religion or any mode of worship. But she should also introspect and look at what goes on within the community she represents. She should speak to them at least once and understand the situation," he said.

"The people of this country know how Diwali should be celebrated; there is no need to tell them. Hindus in India have been concerned about the environment for years, for centuries. This is nothing new for us. Dia Mirza does not need to explain to us where and how firecrackers should be burst," Bharatiya added.

Shiv Sena National Spokesperson Shaina NC said that every citizen understood the importance of being mindful of pollution during Diwali.

"Dia Mirza, whose name itself means light, should know that the Festival of Lights refers to Diwali. Every citizen understands the need to be mindful of pollution and avoid bursting firecrackers so that we can remain safe, because life and health come first," she said.

The BMC had appealed to citizens to avoid bursting firecrackers and celebrate an environment-friendly Diwali following a Bombay High Court directive amid rising air pollution in Mumbai.

As part of the campaign, the civic body had roped in several celebrities, including Dia Mirza, Madhuri Dixit and cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, to record video messages urging people to celebrate a pollution-free festival.

However, Satam criticised the inclusion of Dia Mirza, objecting to what he described as outsiders offering lessons on how to celebrate Diwali.

In a post on X, the Mumbai BJP chief said, "We don't need lessons on how to celebrate Diwali from Dia Mirza. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture."

Following Satam's criticism, the BMC removed the video featuring the actor from its social media platforms, sparking a political row over the awareness campaign.