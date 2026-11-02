When Shah Rukh Khan Revealed Why He Never Rehearses On The Dance Floor

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had once revealed why he preferred not to rehearse his dance moves, saying he believed in keeping his performances natural and spontaneous.

The actor, known for his distinctive dancing style and infectious energy, had shared his unique understanding of dance. On the occasion of SRK's 61st birthday, Prasar Bharati Archives shared a throwback clip of the actor where he explained his definition of dance.

“I believe in a lot of naturalism. So, that is why I don't even rehearse on the dance floor,” Shah Rukh had said.

Talking about his approach on film sets, Shah Rukh said he preferred to arrive on the set and perform according to the situation instead of rehearsing beforehand.“I come on the set, whatever is happening, I have to do it here. And, I keep adding my character to it,” he said.

Sharing his definition of dance, the 'Jawan' actor said that it was about enjoying the music and allowing the body to move instinctively.

“My definition of dance is... I am weak when it comes to music. I can't sit at home and listen to music. I can listen to music in the car, I can listen to songs from my films, I can listen to songs like Tapori, Tap Tap Tap Tapori, I like songs like Kutar Kutar. But, in my opinion, dance is what makes you move, makes you enjoy. Dance is when you listen to music and your heart wants you to start moving. You can move your legs, your nose, your ears, your eyes, whatever, but it is a movement of the body,” he said.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan has delivered several memorable dance numbers over the decades. He is widely known for his dance moves in popular songs such as 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from 'Dil Se' (1998), 'Dard-e-Disco' from 'Om Shanti Om' (2007), 'Chammak Challo' from 'RA' (2011) and 'Lungi Dance' from 'Chennai Express' (2013).