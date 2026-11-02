How To Make Soya Chunks Pickle At Home? Try This Nepali Style Crispy, Spicy, Tangy Achaar Recipe

Soya chunks are generally used in curries, pulao and fried side dishes. However, you can also use it to prepare an flavourful spicy homemade pickle. With mustard oil, aromatic masala, garlic and lemon juice, soya chunks can be made into a tasty pickle that can be served with your daily meals.

A digital creator and food blogger on instagram named 'polosjunkjournal' shared a nepali recipe of soya chucks pickle which went viral over the internet because of its mouthwatering look. You can also try making this at home and have a taste of it.

Here is how you can make this tasty pickle at home.

Ingredients You Need



160 gms mini soya chunks

Mustard oil

2 bulbs of garlic

2 tbsp coriander seeds

1 tbsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp fennel seeds

1/2 tbsp black cumin

1/2 tbsp mustard seeds

2 tsp peppercorns

3 to 5 Kashmiri dried red chilies

1/4 cup peanuts

3 inches ginger (julienne cut)

3 slit green chilies

1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp kashmiri chilli powder

3 tsp salt 3 whole lemon juice

Step-By-Step Preparation

Step 1: Soak the soya chunks

Soak the soya chunks in salted water for 15 minutes until its size is doubled. Drain, rinse and squeeze out excess water. You can also cut larger pieces to half if required.

Step 2: Prepare the spices

Dry-roast all the whole spices for about 5 min on a pan over medium heat. Let them cool down, then grind them into powder.

Step 3: Deep-fry the soya chunks

Heat a lot of mustard oil in a pan and deep fry the soya chunks until its golden brown and crispy. Also fry the peanus and take it out on a container.

Step 4: Fry the aromatics

Fry garlic, ginger and chilli together in the hoot mustard oil until it give an aromatic fragrance and turns golden brown. Then, take it out and add to the soya chunks.

Step 5: Add the spices and seasoning

Turn off the flame and let the oil cool completely. Add chilli powder, salt, masala powder, lemon, sesame seeds and 5-7 tbsp of mustard oil from the pan to the soya chunks.

Step 6: Mix and store

Mix everything well and make sure the soya chunks are fully covered by the spices for a flavourful taste. Transfer the pickle into a clean, completely dry, airtight glass jar. Refrigerate and use a clean, dry spoon when serving.

Enjoy it with parathas, dal-rice or regular meals. This pickle is perfect for those who want something spicy and crispy at home which is also veg. On those days when you feel lazy to cook curry or a full meal, you can also have this pickle with rice and enjoy.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Poulomi Ghorai | Food Blogger (@polosjunkjournal)