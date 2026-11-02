WATCH: USC Fan Appears To Tear ACL Storming Field After Upset Win Over Ohio State, Video Goes Viral

The college football match between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the University of Southern California (USC) Trojans witnessed a spectator suffering an apparent serious knee injury while rushing the field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night, October 31.

In a video that went viral on social media, the fan was seen jumping from a wall onto the turf before instantly buckling to the ground in agony. The man, dressed in a poncho, was visibly struggling to stand up after awkwardly landing on his left leg, pointing to his knee in clear distress as fellow fans rushed past him.

Since a throng of fans jumped out of the stands simultaneously to breach the field, the sudden drop combined with uneven footing led to multiple fans suffering severe falls, concussions, and sprains.

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How Did the Incident Happen?

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum witnessed a dramatic scene after unranked USC Trojans pulled off their biggest win of the season, taking down No. 2 Ohio State 30-18 in what was one of the biggest shock results of the college football season.

As the final whistle blew, the USC Trojan fans flooded the field to celebrate a historic victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes, which won nine National Championships. However, one fan, who wore a Poncho, also attempted to join the stampede from the stands onto the turf. As he leapt from the elevated wall, he landed awkwardly on his left knee.

The impact was so severe that he instantly collapsed onto the grass, struggling to get up while clutching his knee as fellow supporters swarmed past him. The individual apparently could not join fellow USC fans on the ground to celebrate the team's historic victory.

USC student tore his ACL storming the field BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) November 1, 2026

According to Barstool Sports CFB analyst Jack Mac, the fan in Poncho suffered a 'season-ending injury' while attempting to join the pitch-side celebrations. The analyst further analyzed the landing, debating whether it was the best or worst way to suffer such a trauma.

Since the college football match between Ohio State and USC took place during Halloween weekend, several fans were seen wearing costumes and ponchos while celebrating the Trojans' stunning victory.

How Did USC Trojans Pull Off a Victory over Ohio State?

The match between Ohio State and USC Trojans became a masterclass of explosive big plays and clutch red-zone defense under head coach Lincoln Riley.

Ohio State entered the match as a favourite, given its strong national ranking and formidable roster. However, the University of Southern California (USC) Trojans' defense set the tone early and held firm against Ohio State's powerhouse offense.

The star performers for USC were quarterback Jayden Maiava, who delivered 222 passing yards and controlled the tempo, alongside explosive offensive plays from wide receiver Trent Mosley and tight end Mark Bowman. Running backs Waymond Jordan and King Muller punched in key rushing touchdowns, while USC's defence delivered critical red-zone stops,

USC Trojans' 30-18 victory over Ohio State also proved pivotal in holding Ohio State to four field goals and preventing their offense from taking over.

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