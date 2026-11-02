Punjab SHOCKER: Police ASI Allegedly Plants Drugs At Shiv Sena Leader's Home, Act Caught On CCTV (WATCH)

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police in Punjab's Khanna was suspended late Sunday after CCTV footage purportedly showed him placing a packet under a mattress at the house of Shiv Sena leader Mahant Kashmir Giri. This was a day after Khanna police claimed to have seized heroin and arrested Giri from the same area. But afterward, a video clip went viral on social media, supposedly from a hidden camera at Giri's apartment, showing a plainclothes policeman storing a parcel beneath a mattress.

What Did Viral Video Reveal?

According to information, the CCTV footage from Giri's house purportedly showed ASI Sukhdev Singh entering a room in plain clothes and placing something under a mattress. Later, Station residence Officer (SHO), Sadar Police Station, Vijaypal Singh, SHO, City-2, Tarwinder Kumar Bedi and other police officers reached the residence. During the search, police said, about 30 grams of heroin were found under the same mattress and he was detained.

According to police, Giri's driver Gurjant Singh alias Janta was detained with 7.5 grams of heroin in the FIR submitted at Khanna Sadar Police Station. After Giri's name was reportedly mentioned during his interrogation, a police squad visited his residence.

Watch Viral Video

SHOCKING!!️

PUNJAB POLICE ASI CAUGHT ON CCTV IN ALLEGED DRUG PLANTING!

CCTV from Shiv Sena leader Mahant Kashmir Giri's house in Khanna shows an ASI in plain clothes slipping something under the mattress. Police then raid, claim 30g heroin from the same spot, and arrest him.

After the video went public, SSP Darpan Ahluwalia suspended ASI Sukhdev Singh, set up an SIT, and discharged Giri Megh Updates (@MeghUpdates) November 2, 2026