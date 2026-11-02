Algeria Seeks Stronger Energy, Textile, Shipbuilding Ties With Bangladesh

Algerian Ambassador to Bangladesh Dr. Abdelouahab Saidani highlighted the potential for expanding bilateral cooperation in these sectors while addressing a reception marking the 72nd anniversary of Algeria's Liberation Revolution at a hotel in the capital on November 1.

The ambassador expressed optimism about expanding cooperation in oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, textiles, leather, healthcare, and shipbuilding, describing the recent visit of a high-level Bangladeshi ministerial delegation to Algeria as an important milestone in advancing economic and strategic ties.

The visit took place from October 20 to 22, during which the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on energy cooperation.

Speaking as chief guest, Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood described the agreement as a historic milestone in bilateral relations, expressing Bangladesh's interest in leveraging Algeria's experience in the oil, gas, and mining industries.

He also stressed the importance of cooperation in energy technology, technology transfer, and capacity building, read an embassy release.

The minister encouraged Algerian investors to explore opportunities in Bangladesh, particularly in textiles, industrial goods, food products, ceramics, and light engineering. He also urged Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to explore investment and business opportunities in Algeria.

The two countries are seeking to build on their longstanding friendship by expanding trade, investment, and industrial cooperation, with energy emerging as a key area of engagement.

Ambassador Saidani also highlighted Algeria's efforts to diversify its economy beyond hydrocarbons through infrastructure development, mining, agriculture, housing, and foreign investment.

The reception was hosted by Ambassador Saidani and his wife Meriem Saidani. Government officials, diplomats, representatives of international organizations, journalists, and members of the Algerian community attended.

In his address, the ambassador recalled Algeria's historic liberation struggle, which began on November 1, 1954, against French colonial rule, and paid tribute to the heroes and martyrs who fought for the country's independence.

He also recalled the historical ties between the two countries, noting that Algeria was the first Arab country to officially recognize Bangladesh's independence in December 1971.

The ambassador reaffirmed Algeria's commitment to strengthening relations with Bangladesh, while the minister called for greater cooperation through trade, investment, energy partnerships, and people-to-people exchanges.

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