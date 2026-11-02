Russia, Ukraine Report Cyberattacks On Emergency Alert Apps

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 2 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Russia and Ukraine reported cyber incidents affecting their emergency alert mobile applications early Monday, with false warnings sent to users in both countries, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

The Ukrainian Air Force said the country's Air Alert application had likely been subjected to "hostile interference" after false warnings appeared on the app.

"There is no radiation threat," it said on Telegram, urging residents to remain calm and follow official updates.

Ukraine's Centre for Strategic Communications later blamed Russia for the incident, saying users had received "strange messages," including a Russian-language message referring to the Oreshnik missile.

Hours later, Russia's Emergencies Ministry said its mobile application had been hit by a "massive cyberattack" which allowed attackers to send false information to the public.

The ministry said Russia's broader public warning system was operating normally and had not been affected by the breach.

Citizens continued to receive alerts through sirens and loudspeakers, SMS messages and television and radio broadcasts, it said, adding that the mobile application was only an additional information service.

The ministry said specialists were working to restore the app's normal operation and that the situation was "under control."

Moscow did not say who it believed was responsible for the attack.

It was not immediately clear whether the incidents affecting the Russian and Ukrainian applications were connected.

--NNN-ANADOLU