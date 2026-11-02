Iraq Discussing Oil Exports With Egypt, Jordan

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MOSCOW, Nov 2 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- Iraq is discussing with Egypt and Jordan the possibilities of oil exports through their ports amid navigation problems in the Strait of Hormuz, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil said, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

On Sunday, the ministry held a video conference meeting between Iraqi, Jordanian and Egyptian specialists.

"The meeting participants discussed the details of the Basra-Haditha pipeline project, including pipe diameter, throughput capacity, export volumes, as well as branches and related pipeline routes as part of trilateral cooperation. The remarks of the Jordanian and Egyptian sides on the project were also addressed," the statement read.

In addition, the parties discussed projects for a joint petrochemical complex, oil storage facilities, a refinery and the creation of new export points for Iraqi oil and petroleum products through the Red and Mediterranean Seas. The specialists agreed to continue work on the project in order to move to practical implementation, the ministry said.

Iraqi oil exports through the Turkish port of Ceyhan have reached 500,000 barrels per day for the first time, making the Turkish port the primary export hub for global markets, the Shafaq news agency reported overnight into Monday, citing sources in the Iraqi state-owned North Oil Company.

Iraq has been among the oil exporters most severely affected by the escalating situation in the Persian Gulf, as a large portion of its energy exports passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI