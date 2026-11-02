Azerbaijani Author Katana Gafarova Publishes Book On Studying And Living In China

By Alimat Aliyeva

A book signing event was held in Baku for China, My Dream, authored by Katana Gafarova, a Chinese language instructor and PhD in Political Science who completed her doctoral studies at Renmin University of China, one of the country's leading institutions in the humanities and social sciences.

The event provided readers with an opportunity to meet the author, learn more about her literary work and the process behind the book's creation, exchange views, and obtain signed copies of the publication.

Written in a literary-journalistic style, China, My Dream offers a personal account of Gafarova's student years in China, her educational journey, the distinctive features of the country's academic environment, and her observations of life and culture in China.

More than a collection of memoirs about studying abroad, the book tells a story of determination, perseverance, and personal growth in the pursuit of one's dreams. Drawing on her own experiences, the author explores themes such as responsibility, self-confidence, overcoming challenges, and remaining committed to long-term goals.

The book also covers Chinese language and culture, student life in Beijing, postgraduate and doctoral studies, and the international academic environment. It offers practical advice for young people aspiring to pursue higher education abroad.

Alongside her academic achievements, Gafarova shares the years of preparation behind her success, the challenges and uncertainties she encountered, and the personal development that shaped her journey.

At its heart, China, My Dream highlights the importance of combining ambition with consistent hard work and perseverance. The book is intended not only for readers interested in China and international education but also for anyone seeking personal development, new opportunities, and the courage to pursue ambitious goals.

Its central message is that dreams alone do not change a person's destiny. Real transformation comes from the small but consistent steps taken every day towards making those dreams a reality.