MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A South Korean sergeant has been found dead at an army unit in Cheorwon County, Gangwon Province, South Korea, Yonhap News Agency reports.

According to military and fire authorities, the body of the 20-year-old serviceman was discovered by his fellow soldiers at 07:14 local time (02:14 Baku time) on November 2. He had sustained a severe head injury.

Military authorities, in cooperation with the police, are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Earlier, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and deputy department director of the Workers' Party of Korea Central Committee, stated that the situation along North Korea's southern border was currently highly unstable. She noted that South Korean troops had fired warning shots 201 times along the border between August 1 and October 17.

In August this year, eight students were detained in South Korea after entering a US military airbase in the city of Pyeongtaek. The young people forced their way through the main gates of Osan Air Base (K-55). Six managed to enter the facility, while the remaining two were stopped at the entrance.

Image: Ahn Young-joon/AP