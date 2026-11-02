Washington Considers Restoring Russian Gas Supplies To Europe

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United States supports the resumption of Russian natural gas supplies to Europe through pipelines running across Ukrainian territory.

According to The Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the matter, the proposal has been put forward by US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Under the proposal, Russian gas could be sold to Europe through an American intermediary company.

Sources said Washington had raised the initiative for discussion with the aim of reducing Europe's energy costs. The US side is also considering the possibility of resuming gas supplies through the Nord Stream pipelines.

Washington believes the initiative could contribute to resolving the Ukraine crisis and improving relations between Russia and European countries.

At the same time, under EU legislation, all imports of Russian gas are to be gradually phased out by the end of 2027.