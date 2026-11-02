Azerbaijan Warns Against False Statements Attributed To President On Turkish Social Media

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

False statements attributed to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan are being circulated on the Turkish segment of social media. Attributing statements that the head of state has never made to him and presenting them as his official position constitutes a blatant example of disinformation aimed at misleading the public.

This was stated in a statement issued by the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"We once again emphasize that the primary and official sources of information regarding the speeches, statements and activities of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan are the head of state's official website and social media accounts. When preparing and disseminating information on this subject, these sources must be used as references. Statements and opinions published on other platforms must not be attributed to the head of state without confirmation from official sources.

The Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan calls on media organizations and social media users to approach the verification of information responsibly, check the information against official sources before sharing it, and refrain from spreading disinformation," the statement reads.