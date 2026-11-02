War Update: 205 Clashes On Front Lines Over Past Day, Pokrovsk Sector Hottest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated this in a Facebook update on the battlefield situation as of 08:00 on Monday, November 2.

The enemy launched 71 airstrikes and dropped 235 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian invaders deployed 6,578 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,256 attacks, including 26 using multiple launch rocket systems.

The enemy struck the settlements of Ryzhivka, Pavlivka, Koreniok, Pysarivka, Neskuchne, Mala Korchakivka, Kindrativka, Katerynivka, Tovstodubove, Volfyne, Bezsalivka, Marine, Vodolahy, Stepne, Ulanove, Iskryskivshchyna, Nova Sich, Korchakivka, Khrapivshchyna, Yastrubshchyna, Kuchерivka, Vyshenky, Bilokopytove and Yunakivka in the Sumy region. Vilna Sloboda, Vakalivshchyna and Ivolzhanske came under airstrikes.

Ukraine's missile and artillery forces struck a Russian artillery system and an unmanned aerial vehicle control post.

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On the North Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes, Russian forces launched one assault, carried out two strikes using six guided aerial bombs and conducted 118 attacks.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna axis, Ukrainian units repelled eight attacks toward Ternova, Karaichne, Zakharivka and Kolodiazne, as well as near Ustynivka and Okhrimivka.

On the Kupiansk axis, Russian forces launched three assaults, attacking toward Radkivka and Kupiansk.

On the Lyman axis, Russian troops launched ten attacks toward Stepove and Zelena Dolyna and near Zarichne.

On the Sloviansk axis, the enemy launched three attacks toward Mykolaivka and Orikhuvatka and near Yurkivka.

On the Kramatorsk axis, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, Russian forces launched 20 attacks. The invaders conducted offensive operations near Kostiantynivka and toward Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Mykolaipillia, Osykove, Raiske, Pavlivka and Novopavlivka.

The Russian army launched 31 attacks on the Pokrovsk axis, attempting to advance near Sofiivka, Vilne, Svitle, Vodianske, Vasylivka, Molodetske and Udachne, and toward Dobropillia, Novohryhorivka, Myrne, Serhiivka and Novopavlivka.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

On the Huliaipole axis, the invaders launched seven attacks, attempting to advance toward Yehorivka, Kopani, Hіrке and Nove Zaporizhzhia, and near Dobropillia.

On the Orikhiv axis, Russian forces launched an attack toward Lukianivske.

On the Dnipro River axis, the enemy conducted no assault operations.

No signs of Russian offensive groupings being formed were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

Photo: AFU General Staff