Injury Toll From Russian Attack On Vasyshcheve In Kharkiv Region Rises To 12

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) reported this on Facebook.

On the evening of November 1, Russian attack drones struck the village of Vasyshcheve in the Bezliudivka territorial community. One of the strikes hit the roof of a five-story apartment building, damaging apartment structures and the floor slab between stories.

Firefighters rescued two residents who had been trapped in an apartment on the top floor.

Three separate fires broke out at other locations: greenhouses, hay and a refrigeration unit on the premises of a private enterprise caught fire.

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SES units and a local fire brigade were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

Five people had initially been reported injured in Vasyshcheve: women aged 48, 67, 33 and 71, and an 18-year-old man.