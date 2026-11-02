Drones Attack Samara Oil Pumping Station In Russia Media
"The Samara LPDS near the settlement of Prosvet was likely attacked: black smoke is rising from the direction of one of Europe's largest tank farms," the report said.
The Samara LPDS is a major critical infrastructure facility in Russia's main oil pipeline transportation system, located in the Samara region. Local authorities have not officially reported an attack on the facility, but residents confirmed hearing explosions and seeing a column of smoke rising from the direction of the station.
Overnight, Samara Region Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev reported a drone attack without specifying the locations: "An attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on our territory is being repelled. Air defense systems and mobile fire groups are operating."
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