Transparency In Aircraft Purchases, Projects Must Be Ensured: Millat

“Over the past 20 years, a lack of continuity in accountability led to the adoption of various projects without proper planning. However, the current government is committed to maintaining 100% transparency in all procurement processes,” he said.

The minister made the remarks at the second meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in the capital on November 1, according to a press release.

Abul Kalam Azad Siddiqui, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee, presided over the meeting, which began at 3:00 pm. Members of the committee and senior officials from the ministry and its subordinate agencies also attended.

The committee members held open discussions on key issues related to the ministry and stressed the need to ensure transparency and accountability in all procurement processes and project implementation.

Highlighting the government's plan to modernize Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Millat said the decision to purchase 35 new aircraft was timely and necessary to prevent a severe shortage of aircraft in the coming years.

“If procurement agreements are not signed now, Biman will face a severe aircraft shortage in the coming years. It will take around 10 years for newly purchased aircraft to join the fleet, while existing aircraft will gradually be grounded by then,” he said.

The minister said the government would not directly spend money on the aircraft purchases. Instead, Biman, as a state-owned enterprise, would gradually repay the costs from its own earnings, while the government would act only as a guarantor.

Regarding alleged irregularities under the previous government, Millat said unnecessary purchases made in the past would be properly investigated.

He added that the current government's zero-tolerance policy against corruption would remain in force.

Bogra international airport plan

Speaking about the proposed international airport in Bogra, the minister said around 2,000 acres of land would be required for the project.

He said plans were being considered to develop a runway capable of accommodating wide-body aircraft.

Millat also called on members of the parliamentary standing committee to play an effective role in ensuring transparency and accountability in the ministry's activities.