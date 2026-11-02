Experts Highlight AI's Role In Driving Innovation, Economic Growth In Kingdom

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 2 (Petra) -- Information technology experts have stressed the importance of accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the Kingdom, highlighting the need to move beyond experimentation and awareness towards practical applications that deliver measurable benefits to businesses, institutions and society.

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on the sidelines of the "AI: From Adoption to Impact" Forum, organized Sunday by the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (Int@j), the experts said the growing influence of AI makes it increasingly important to address its implications, establish appropriate safeguards and maximize its potential across different sectors.

They described the forum as an opportunity to bridge the gap between understanding AI technologies and integrating them into everyday business operations, with a focus on improving efficiency, encouraging innovation and generating tangible economic value.

Omar Zoubi, Dean of the Faculty of Artificial Intelligence at Al-Balqa Applied University, said the expanding use of AI calls for a comprehensive assessment of its impact on individuals, businesses and government institutions, alongside efforts to identify effective ways of incorporating it into their operations.

He pointed to AI ethics as one of the key issues discussed at the forum, stressing that Jordan needs clear legislation and regulatory frameworks to govern the use of these technologies and ensure they are deployed responsibly.

Turning to higher education, Zoubi said universities have begun incorporating AI into curriculum development and teaching practices, particularly in information technology and AI-related disciplines. However, he noted that wider adoption is needed across all academic fields to ensure students from different specializations benefit from these emerging technologies.

He also highlighted the importance of training university faculty members, administrative personnel and schoolteachers to use AI tools effectively and responsibly. Such efforts, he said, would help modernize teaching methods, enhance the quality of academic courses and improve educational outcomes.

Mohammad Alkhudari, CEO of Green Circle for Cybersecurity, said the forum reflects a growing shift in Jordan's approach to AI, from exploring its capabilities to identifying practical applications that can transform business operations and improve institutional performance.

He explained that AI offers extensive opportunities across different industries, but its real value lies in how effectively businesses integrate it into their operations to enhance productivity, efficiency and innovation.

Alkhudari also warned that the expansion of AI applications brings cybersecurity challenges that cannot be overlooked, particularly risks involving cyberattacks, data breaches and vulnerabilities associated with the use of these technologies.

He stressed that AI adoption and cybersecurity must advance hand in hand, noting that strong digital protection systems are essential to building confidence in AI solutions and enabling their wider use across the business sector.

He added that successful AI integration depends not only on developing innovative applications but also on establishing secure and reliable digital infrastructure that protects users and institutions and supports the long-term sustainability of these technologies.

Hamza Akaleek, a consultant specialising in digital transformation governance and regulation, competition law and e-commerce, said initiatives such as the forum reflect Jordan's broader ambition to transition towards a digital economy and reduce reliance on traditional economic models.

He noted that digital transformation can create new employment opportunities, streamline transactions and business processes, and improve productivity and operational efficiency, ultimately contributing to stronger economic growth.

AAkaleek added that effective investment in digital technologies could strengthen Jordan's position in the region and advance its ambition to become a regional destination for investment, innovation and digital business, in line with the demands of an increasingly technology-driven global economy.

Meanwhile, Zein Asfour, Head of Women Economic Empowerment Unit-SHETECHS at ICT Association of Jordan - int@j, stressed that women's economic empowerment must be embedded in national growth strategies rather than treated as a separate initiative.

She said sustainable economic development and innovation depend on making full use of the country's human capital and ensuring equal opportunities for men and women to contribute their skills and expertise.

Asfour described the technology and AI sectors as particularly promising areas for women's participation, noting that technological advancement creates opportunities based on skills and capabilities rather than gender. She called on companies and institutions to reflect this principle in their employment practices and organisational structures.

She further emphasised that women's empowerment should go beyond dedicated programmes and initiatives to ensure their meaningful participation in business operations, leadership positions and economic decision-making.

Asfour said the forum also sought to highlight the importance of making women full partners in Jordan's economic transformation, rather than treating their participation as an additional consideration. She concluded that empowering women and expanding their role in the economy are essential to fostering business growth and enhancing Jordan's economic competitiveness.

//Petra// WH