Aqaba Launches Blue Economy Incubator To Support Entrepreneurship, Sustainable Marine Development

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AQABA, Nov. 2 (Petra) – The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) has launched a new Blue Economy Incubator at the Jordan River Foundation's Queen Rania Center for Community Empowerment in Aqaba, as part of efforts to encourage entrepreneurship and create sustainable economic opportunities through the development of marine resources.

The incubator was officially opened on Monday by ASEZA Commissioner for Environment and Public Safety Nidal Owran, in the presence of the center's Director Ahmad Ghanimat.

During the visit, Owran was briefed on the center's programs supporting the blue economy, particularly initiatives designed to nurture start-ups and help entrepreneurs turn innovative ideas into viable business projects.

He also reviewed a specialized workshop working on the development of a vocational framework and professional standards for occupational safety and health in marine activities.

The initiative aims to establish the skills and competencies required in the field while ensuring that professional standards address the specific working conditions and potential hazards associated with maritime operations.

Owran emphasized that investing in blue economy initiatives can open new avenues for economic growth by encouraging innovative businesses that make responsible use of marine resources. He stressed the importance of balancing economic development with the protection of the marine environment to ensure the long-term sustainability of these activities.

He further highlighted the need to strengthen workplace safety and health standards across marine-related industries, describing them as essential to protecting workers, improving working conditions and ensuring that professional requirements reflect the particular challenges of the maritime sector.

The initiative builds on cooperation between ASEZA and the Jordan River Foundation to advance the blue economy, foster innovation and entrepreneurship, and enhance professional skills and standards in marine-related industries, contributing to the sustainable development of the sector and the preservation of its natural resources.

//Petra// WH