Share Buy-Back Programme Transactions Week 44

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital. Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme. The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen's rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S' internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information. The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value in DKK Treasury shares before start of programme 55.109 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement 9.272 259.15 2,402,798 Monday, 26 October 2026 175 226.91 39,709 Tuesday, 27 October 2026 112 222.43 24,912 Thursday, 29 October 2026 120 226.33 27,160 Friday, 30 October 2026 4 220.00 880 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions 9,683 257.72 2,495,459

With the above transactions, the company's holding of treasury shares amounts to 64,792 shares, corresponding to 3.43% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:

CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117

Appendix

Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

Volume Price Venue Time – GMT Time – CET 80 228 XCSE 20261026 08:16:55.499253 +0000 20261026 9:16:55.499253 95 226 XCSE 20261026 13:30:29.460836 +0000 20261026 14:30:29.460836 48 222 XCSE 20261027 10:50:12.661880 +0000 20261027 11:50:12.661880 31 222 XCSE 20261027 10:50:12.661880 +0000 20261027 11:50:12.661880 21 222 XCSE 20261027 10:50:12.661880 +0000 20261027 11:50:12.661880 2 226 XCSE 20261027 13:41:35.501860 +0000 20261027 14:41:35.501860 2 226 XCSE 20261027 13:56:05.397807 +0000 20261027 14:56:05.397807 2 226 XCSE 20261027 14:10:35.592655 +0000 20261027 15:10:35.592655 2 226 XCSE 20261027 14:45:34.947556 +0000 20261027 15:45:34.947556 2 226 XCSE 20261027 15:02:35.597209 +0000 20261027 16:02:35.597209 2 226 XCSE 20261027 15:16:45.777399 +0000 20261027 16:16:45.777399 70 228 XCSE 20261029 08:25:07.981013 +0000 20261029 9:25:07.981013 50 224 XCSE 20261029 10:36:56.334652 +0000 20261029 11:36:56.334652 2 220 XCSE 20261030 13:26:59.148998 +0000 20261030 14:26:59.148998 2 220 XCSE 20261030 14:16:13.383299 +0000 20261030 15:16:13.383299

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment

Gabriel Holding AS - Announcement no 36 - share buy back week 44