Attackers Hunt For Gaps, Enterprises Demand Proof: Regula's 2027 Identity Verification Predictions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









The outlook draws on Regula's technical expertise and its 2026 global research. Five forecasts highlighted below address these developments and the circumstances in which businesses may need fresh proof of identity.

Five major changes shaping identity verification in 2027

Attackers will study the instructions

The same integration guide that helps a developer connect a service can help an attacker understand where to probe it. AI could make that analysis faster. The PHP2Shell research showed how AI can help turn complex software flaws into working exploits; Regula expects related capabilities to help attackers study how identity systems handle failed checks, retries and recovery.

Agent permissions will have to survive the handoff

Verifying a customer does not establish what their agent is allowed to do. Reports of U.S. banks blocking third-party AI agents show that controlling agent access is already a practical issue. When a task moves between services, the challenge grows: the next service needs evidence of the customer's permission that it can check for itself.

Consider a customer who authorizes an agent to book a flight for up to $1,000. The booking platform passes payment to another agent. The payment provider needs to verify the customer's approval, the spending limit and whether that second agent is allowed to act. If the fare rises to $1,200, the original permission no longer covers the purchase. Fresh customer approval is needed.

Regula predicts growing demand for permission records that receiving platforms can validate, showing who authorized the action, what limits apply and whether the approval remains valid when another agent takes over.

Buyers will examine the whole verification process

Attackers do not have to defeat every check. They need one route that avoids a required safeguard. Instead of trying to defeat a strong document check at onboarding, they could search for weaker recovery routes, exceptions, or steps that can be skipped.

Regula expects that businesses will increasingly assess the security of the entire verification process and scrutinize potential gaps. The task is to test the entire journey within the business's system. Regula expects buyers to demand evidence that onboarding, retries, exceptions and recovery enforce the appropriate controls on every permitted route. Strong components remain essential; testing must also show that their integration leaves no unprotected path to the same outcome.

Businesses will need stronger evidence behind verification decisions

When an identity decision is challenged, a record that simply says“verified” offers little explanation. Investigators need to know which checks ran, which rules applied and whether an employee overrode a result.

Regula's research found that 82% of surveyed organizations had been asked to explain an identity-related decision externally. In a separate question, only 50% said they could fully reconstruct a verification decision. Regula predicts greater demand for records that connect the evidence, checks and decision rules, allowing teams to explain an earlier result even after the workflow has changed.

“A customer may pass verification at onboarding and return months later through account recovery, customer support, or an AI agent. At that point, the business needs to understand what the original check established and whether that evidence is still enough. In 2027, we expect more attention to how these decisions connect: when fresh proof is needed, how exceptions are handled, and what evidence remains available for review,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

Different actions will trigger different kinds of proof

A customer who passed verification when opening an account may later lose a device or request a sensitive account change. These events can create different levels of uncertainty about who is acting. Confirming control of a password or security key may be sufficient in some situations; others may justify a new identity check.

Regula expects businesses to define those triggers more precisely, connect new checks to existing identity records and avoid making every returning customer repeat the full onboarding process.

Explore the full scope of 2027 trends and predictions

Regula's Identity Verification Trends and Predictions 2027 provide ten forecasts, each supported by available evidence, an expected time horizon, and a confidence assessment. It also explores what a match in an official database proves, how age checks will reshape digital products, and why data rules could determine where identity verification runs.

To help businesses assess their readiness, the report concludes with five practical questions to ask an identity verification provider. They cover workflow security, reverification, auditability, data control, and the ability to adapt to new requirements.

Read Identity Verification Trends and Predictions 2027 on the Regula Blog.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of identity verification (IDV) solutions and forensic devices, trusted by over 2,000 organizations across regulated industries worldwide. Regula IDV solutions deliver end-to-end document verification, biometric authentication, and identity lifecycle management. They enable organizations to prevent fraud by ensuring the integrity of every signal behind each decision. Built on 34 years of document forensics expertise, fully proprietary technology, and an in-house forensic laboratory, Regula maintains the world's largest template library of 16,000+ ID templates from 254 countries and territories. The company's technologies are deployed at 80+ border control authorities worldwide. Regula was recognized in the 2025 and 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Identity Verification.

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